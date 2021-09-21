Jakub Kovar leaves Avtomobilist and the KHL, what happened to Jakub Kovar, Kovar has a serious injury

Jakub Kovar – a real legend of “Avtomobilist”. The Czech goalkeeper spent 7 magnificent seasons at the club from Yekaterinburg, forever inscribing himself in the history of Sverdlovsk hockey. Unfortunately, the ending of the story of Kovar and Avtomobilist turned out to be sad. The goalkeeper, who underwent knee surgery six months ago, had serious health problems at the end of the summer, and at the very start of the regular season, Yakub realized that he could not play hockey yet and asked the club to terminate the contract.

Officially, Kovar left Avtomobilist on September 18, and the next day, before the home game of the Urals against CSKA, Yakub said goodbye to the club’s fans.

Jakub Kovar ex-goalkeeper of Avtomobilist “Dear friends! Yekaterinburg has become my hometown, and all of you are part of my family. I always returned with great joy to Yekaterinburg for every season. Unfortunately, there comes a time when you need to say goodbye and say “Goodbye!” I want to say thank you to all the coaches with whom I worked, thanks to the management of the club for their trust, thanks to all partners. And a special thank you to all the fans for their incredible support throughout the season! Yekaterinburg has become a family for me. They don’t say goodbye to their family, so I say – see you soon! “

After this meeting, Kovarz came to talk to journalists and told everything about the injury and his plans for the future.



– I am leaving Avtomobilist for health reasons. A couple of days ago, we agreed with the management to terminate the contract, because it is impossible to help the team with my problems this year. The club understood everything, the situation was resolved very quickly, and now I am leaving Avtomobilist and the KHL.

– Did the recurrence of the injury happen due to a poor-quality operation in March?

– I, of course, am not a doctor, so I cannot quite answer correctly. But I don’t think the problems are related to the operation. They have probably accumulated over my entire career. Problems that cannot even be called trauma are a bit of an illness. Now I will seek the opinions of other doctors, hope that someone will be able to help me so that I can return to big hockey. But at the moment I’m leaving hockey for a while. The pain does not even let me sleep, and I just want to continue living and moving normally. I will hope that all this will pass, heal, and again I will be able to put on skates, goalkeeper’s uniform and go out on the ice.

– Why did Avtomobilist take a risk with you?

– I signed a contract with the club in January this year, eight months ago, when I had no problems. I had 95 played matches, eight of them – zero. So it seems to me that it was a logical decision on the part of the club to sign a contract with me. Knee problems began in the second week of the training camp, when I arrived, after I had been training and preparing at home in the Czech Republic for two months. Nobody could have imagined that I would have any problems, it all started in early August.

– How did your family react to this decision?

– For my family, the main thing now is my health. They understand that hockey is a very important thing for me, but in any case, everyone understands that the day will come when I have to end hockey. Perhaps this day is today. In principle, I have been preparing for this for a long time, because I did not want the end of my career to be some kind of shock for me. But it turned out that way. I have support, I hope I can handle this situation.

– Do you associate health problems with the forced entry to the ice?

– I repeat, I am not a doctor, but I don’t think so. Even before the training camp in Yekaterinburg, I skated for six weeks in the Czech Republic, and everything was fine, there was no feeling that there was something bad with my knee. I don’t think I was in a hurry to go out on the ice, on the contrary, I thought that there was a long pause and it’s time to start working on the ice. It’s just, probably … You are journalists, count how many goalkeepers in the last 10 years and how many matches have you played in Europe. It seems to me that over the past 10 years, maybe even 13, no one in Europe has played more matches. And this is probably one of the big reasons why the knee reacted this way.

– Why did Avtomobilist retain the rights to you until the end of the season?

– This is more a question for the management. There is no hope that I can quickly return to hockey. The rights are preserved, this is a logical step for the club, in case I could return before the deadline and some club would like to sign a foreign goalkeeper. But I understand perfectly well that no one will risk signing a player with health problems, especially a legionnaire. I will do my best to return, but I myself do not want to put any club in a risky situation. If I can still return, I will choose such a team so that my signing would not be some kind of threat for it.