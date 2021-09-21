Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reconciled Courtney Cox

Jennifer Aniston / Brad Pitt

55-year-old actress Courteney Cox was more than others happy to meet 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston and 56-year-old Brad Pitt at the SAG Awards ceremony. Moreover, as writes The Sun, the friendly hugs of the ex-spouses might not have been that evening, if not for Cox’s help in reconciling the former couple. Courtney played a key role in getting Jennifer and Brad to talk after a painful breakup.

Kourtney wanted more than anything to see her best friend reunite with the man she never stopped loving. They made it up largely thanks to Courtney: it was she who gave Brad Jennifer’s new number,

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

After the SAG Awards, Courtney liked messages on social media that Pitt and Aniston still love each other. Jennifer and Brad have been married for five years. Even before the divorce was formalized, he began an affair with Angelina Jolie.

According to a source from the environment of the actors, a few years later, Cox ran into Pitt at a benefit concert.

He asked her how Jennifer was doing. She told him that her friend was happy (at the time, Aniston was married to Justin Theroux. – Approx. ed.). The conversation continued with the theme of memories. Jen told Courtney that she misses her friendship with Brad. After meeting him, Courtney gave him her new number and said that Jennifer would be happy to talk. At first, the ex-husband and wife corresponded every two weeks, but soon a friendship struck up between us,

Brad Pitt

Pitt apologized to his ex-wife for moving so quickly to Angelina Jolie in 2005.

Jen was overwhelmed with emotion. The grievances she had been suppressing for years spilled out and she burst into tears,

– writes The Sun with reference to an insider.

Now, Pitt and Aniston can even joke about their failures in their personal lives. At the SAG Awards, she laughed at his speech when he attacked Jolie.



Jennifer Aniston



Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

