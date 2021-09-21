Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney on a walk in New York: new photos of the couple

by

Star couples


13128


Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney on a walk in New York: new photos of the couple

Cooke Maroney / Jennifer Lawrence

Yesterday, 30-year-old Jennifer Lawrence and her 34-year-old husband Cook Maroney were filmed in New York – the couple enjoyed a walk in Hudson River Park, while observing all safety measures.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence
Cooke Maroney and Jennifer LawrenceJennifer Lawrence

In public, the spouses appeared in comfortable looks: elegant and formal dresses, in which the actress can often be seen on carpets; in everyday life, Lawrence prefers clothes in a sporty and casual style – convenience for her is much more important.

So yesterday she was published in white sweatpants, a green Nike sweatshirt, black sneakers and a baseball cap with the logo of the baseball club New York Yankees. A green cross body bag completed her look.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence

The actress and gallery owner, who got married two years ago, do not advertise their personal lives – they really can often be met together, but they do not publicly talk about their relationship. However, their wedding was also a secret. According to rumors, the lovers came to receive a marriage certificate in unremarkable images – they clearly did not want to attract attention to themselves.

However, with star friends, Lawrence and Maroni nevertheless celebrated the celebration and, some time after the official wedding, they had a party. The couple celebrated the holiday in a cottage in Rhode Island. More than 150 guests came to congratulate them, including Cameron Diaz, Adele, Emma Stone, Sienna Miller and many other celebrities.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence

Pankina0809Mariana Pankina

Photo
Gettyimages.ru


Leave a Comment