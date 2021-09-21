Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney on a walk in New York: new photos of the couple

Cooke Maroney / Jennifer Lawrence

Yesterday, 30-year-old Jennifer Lawrence and her 34-year-old husband Cook Maroney were filmed in New York – the couple enjoyed a walk in Hudson River Park, while observing all safety measures.



Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence

In public, the spouses appeared in comfortable looks: elegant and formal dresses, in which the actress can often be seen on carpets; in everyday life, Lawrence prefers clothes in a sporty and casual style – convenience for her is much more important.

So yesterday she was published in white sweatpants, a green Nike sweatshirt, black sneakers and a baseball cap with the logo of the baseball club New York Yankees. A green cross body bag completed her look.

The actress and gallery owner, who got married two years ago, do not advertise their personal lives – they really can often be met together, but they do not publicly talk about their relationship. However, their wedding was also a secret. According to rumors, the lovers came to receive a marriage certificate in unremarkable images – they clearly did not want to attract attention to themselves.

However, with star friends, Lawrence and Maroni nevertheless celebrated the celebration and, some time after the official wedding, they had a party. The couple celebrated the holiday in a cottage in Rhode Island. More than 150 guests came to congratulate them, including Cameron Diaz, Adele, Emma Stone, Sienna Miller and many other celebrities.