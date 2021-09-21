Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel show their youngest son for the first time

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

11-month-old Phineas first appeared on social networks with his older brother, six-year-old Silas. At the same time, in all the photographs, the faces of the heirs were covered with heart-shaped emoticons. The reason for the publication was Father’s Day, widely celebrated in the United States, so Jessica confessed her love to her husband and thanked him for everything he does for the family.

“You are the moon, the stars and the sour cream cake of my life. You put food on the table so that the child can throw it under him. You let us use the sofa as a trampoline even though we have it outside. You like our hustle and bustle, even if you’ve been working all night and trying to sleep, ”Beal writes.

Justin loves children, but does not show them to the general public

Timberlake spends all his free time with the guys

Justin did not stand aside and said that the main thing in his life is family, and being a father is the best thing that can happen in life. He remembered how dad and grandfather served as an example for him. They sacrificed a lot to make Timberlake realize his wildest dreams.

By the way, the photos caused a great stir on the Web and received several hundred thousand likes and enthusiastic comments. Users were able to see how Justin plays different games with children, and also babysits them.

do not missPaparazzi filmed hugging Jay Lo and Ben Affleck on a date – photo

Recall that 39-year-old Bill and 40-year-old Timberlake became parents for the second time in the fall of 2020. It is interesting that nothing was known about the pregnancy of the actress, so many at first simply did not believe it.

Photo: Instagram, Legion-Media