Kanye West bought a mansion for $ 57 million near the house of Kim Kardashian

American rapper Kanye West spent $ 57.3 million on a huge waterfront home in Malibu, California as part of an OTC deal, real estate portal writes Dirt…

Kanye’s new home is just a 30-minute drive from the Hidden Hills complex, where his ex-wife Kim Kardashian lives with their children.

According to the newspaper, the house with an area of ​​more than 4 thousand square meters appeared on the market last year for $ 75 million – West received a “good discount.” The musician’s new house has three floors – there are guest bedrooms, common areas, including a living room and a kitchen, upstairs – a “suite” overlooking the sea. Outwardly, the house resembles a “military bunker” with tons of concrete and reinforced steel.

“Our real estate sources say the house didn’t sell quickly because it attracts a ‘very specific buyer’. Translation is not for everyone, ”the newspaper writes.

It is clarified that West bought the house from the previous owner Richard Sachs, a financier who met with actress Ashley Olsen in 2017 – it was she who ordered the renovation of the house. The minimalist building was designed by Japanese self-taught architect Tadao Ando, ​​who donated his 1995 Pulitzer Prize to the victims of the Honshu earthquake.

