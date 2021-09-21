Kanye West hinted that he cheated on Kim Kardashian after having two children | People

American rapper Kanye West recently presented a new album “Donda”, which he named after the late Donde. Despite the fact that the album is dedicated to his mother, in one of his tracks, the rapper allegedly confessed to the betrayal of his ex-lover Kim Kardashian.

This was suspected by fans after listening to a track called “Hurricane”, writes Pagesix. “Here I go with a new chick. And I know it’s true. Still playing after two kids,” the lyrics read.

Most likely, the aforementioned “New Chick” is the woman with whom Kanye had a short affair.

Soon, Kanye West’s entourage confirmed the rumors and admitted the fact that the rapper had cheated on his wife.

“This song is in some way a testament to everything he did wrong. He says he is responsible for the breakup of their marriage,” one insider shared. Kim, even after two children, “continued the rapper’s rep.

It is worth noting that West also mentioned Kim Kardashian on the new album when, in a song titled “Love Unconditionally,” he hinted that he regrets the divorce.

“I’m losing my whole family, love, come back to me,” said the artist during a performance in Atlanta.

By the way, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2012 and got married in May 2014. The divorce of the spouses became known in early 2021, but recently the rapper announced that they remained on friendly terms.

