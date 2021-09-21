Kanye West is going to fight for custody with Kim Kardashian

Практически после двух месяцев тишины исполнитель рассказал о своих планах после развода.

Kanye West officially responds to Kim’s divorce lawsuit Kardashian…

The 43-year-old rapper is going to fight for custody of his four children, according to the publication. E! News…

The 40-year-old SKIMS founder shares the same sentiment as she is also asking for joint custody, which means the couple is likely to work out an agreement on how they will share their time with their children.

In court materials filed Kanye, it is argued that each of the esc-spouses must pay their own legal costs, and West also agrees with Kim that neither spouse should pay the other child support.

Kanye, who cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup, asked that their separate and common ownership be determined “based on evidence at trial or settlement.”

Court documents Kanye indicate that the divorce will indeed be “peaceful,” as the insider originally described it.

Read also: The Fiori brand has presented a wedding bouquet until the season of 2021, under the name “Mellow white”

Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple were no longer speaking as Kanye spent most of the time in Wyoming. And after rumors of an impending split two months ago, Kim finally decided to file for divorce.

“Kim is tired of waiting. She tried to give the relationship another chance. She wanted to file for divorce last year. She gave their marriage plenty of time to settle the situation, but it looks like it’s time to move on. There were no betrayals or romances. Nothing bad happened. They just moved away, ”- said a source close to the stellar pair.

According to the same insider, Kim did her best to prioritize her children’s feelings during her breakup with Kanye.

“She is most concerned about her privacy and her children. She is a mother bear and protects her babies. “

Kim, who was recently named a billionaire by Forbes magazine, quietly endorsed Kanye on the eve of Easter, or rather his shoe brand – Yeezys…

Since Kim’s wedding and Kanye in Florence in 2014, for which they laid out almost $ 3 million, the couple not only survived the birth of 4 children, but also many scandals and public accusations.