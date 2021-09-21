Kardashian brought back hairstyles from the 90s to fashion

Kim Kardashian More and more often, long-forgotten images from the past are flickering in the star’s photo.

Reality star Kim Kardashian West takes us back to a time when the style of past generations seemed like a better option than modern. The celebrity poses in a tight top and mini, and also brought back hairstyles from the 90s.

Kardashian appeared in one of the pictures with two ponytails, and released thin locks on the face, which are called “tendrils” (curls). This hairstyle was very popular in the 90s, but later forgotten. Now she looks appropriate again, at least in the form of a TV star.

Another time, Kim was spotted with another hairstyle from the past. She pulled up a high ponytail and put on an elastic band to hide the hairline at her forehead. These dressings were also in trend 30 years ago.

As noted by the Grazia edition, these are not the first attempts of the 40-year-old star to plunge into the fashion world of his youth. In honor of her anniversary, she showed fans a whole look from the 90s, appearing in a bikini, bandana and rectangular glasses.

By the way, for Christmas, the celebrity decided to make a gift to her fans. She launched a giveaway in which randomly selected commentators received $ 500 each. Kardashian made a thousand people happy, thus responding to criticism of her luxurious vacation at such a difficult time for many people.