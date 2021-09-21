Karpin did everything according to his conscience

Valery Karpin announced the expanded composition of the Russian national team for the team’s October matches. There are many unexpected names on the list. However, the network publication Euro-Futbol.Ru believes that everything is due.

In previous years, the coaches of the Russian national team were often criticized for having favorites and dislikes. The former, even in bad shape, were called up to the national team, and the latter were not helped even by a good game. If you look at Karpin’s list, it seems that he has neither untouchables nor outcasts.

Karpin was not afraid to challenge Hamid Agalarov, who only plays for Ufa. Since this striker is scoring the most right now, he deserves a chance. Karpin is not going to expect stability from him in performances, he needs someone who scores right now. The status of the club and everything else is irrelevant. If you play well, welcome to the national team. And this is a great signal for everyone – Karpin is watching everyone and is ready to give a chance.

In addition, Karpin returned Dziuba to the Russian national team. The mentor confirms the existence of a conflict, but he is willing to take the differences out of the way. Dziuba began to come to life, gave several assists. Now the forward can be useful for the national team, and the doors to the national team are open to him. Karpin plays for the result, and the coach has demonstrated that he is more important to him than personal relationships.

Someone was surprised by the return of Denis Glushakov. He has not played for a long time, he is for many years. However, now Glushakov really looks cool, and Karpin does not care about all the prejudices. Right now, the midfielder can help the national team because he is in good shape.

Is there at least one player with a Russian passport who is in uniform but has not been called up to the national team? Probably not. Karpin chooses the best, regardless of the club registration. From the entire list of players, the only big questions are to the challenge of Andrei Lunev, who is sitting in Bayer’s reserve. However, goalkeepers, as you know, are not chosen by Karpin, but by Vitaly Kafanov. But from the field players it is difficult to name someone who would not deserve a challenge. It is positive that Karpin chooses the best. This approach does not allow some players to calm down, while others understand that everything is in their power. In this sense, it is interesting that Nikolai Pisarev was recently spotted at an FNL match. Did you look at someone there?

The main problem of the national team is the right flank of the defense. Valery Karpin hopes that Vyacheslav Karavaev will have time to recover and get in shape, but there really is no replacement for him. In “Zenith” they are forced to use Sutormin, and Karpin called him. Apparently, Nikolay Rasskazov with a mistake in the match against Legia buried his chances of getting into the national team now. Karpin cannot count on a player who can take and “screw up” at a crucial moment.

In general, there are a lot of injuries now among the candidates for the Russian national team, and I want to believe that no one else will fly out of action in the near future. Tough matches await our team, and all the players are needed in good shape and fully prepared.

Andrey Tsentrov