Karpin spoke about the negotiations with Dziuba on the call to the national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the coach, back in August, the Zenit forward said that he was ready to play for the national team at any time. Therefore, he included him on the extended list for the October matches.

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin told why he included Zenit striker Artyom Dziuba in the extended list of the national team for the October 2022 World Cup qualifier before speaking with the player.

“And it makes sense to talk to him if this is not the final list. I called him in order to possibly include him on the final list. I met with him in August, then he said that he was ready to play for the national team at any time. That was enough for me to include him in the expanded list, “Karpin said on the air of Match Premier.

Dziuba refused to play for the Russian national team



“I contacted him and asked if he was ready to play for the national team. He replied that he was not ready yet, that he still needed to get in shape, that he had decided to focus on Zenit at the moment, ”Karpin added.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old Zenit striker said that he had refused an invitation to the national team for the upcoming matches due to the fact that he was not in optimal shape and did not want to take someone else’s place. He also stressed that his decision does not mean the suspension of his career in the national team.

Dziuba last played for the national team at Euro 2020. He scored one of the team’s two goals in the tournament. After Karpin was appointed to the post of coach, he was not called to the September matches.