“Karpin will not forgive this.” Reaction to Dziuba’s refusal to play for the national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

Artem Dzyuba refused an invitation to the Russian national team to prepare for the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup. According to him, he has not regained his optimal shape after last season. How they reacted to this – in a selection of RBC

Vyacheslav Koloskov, Honorary President of the RFU

The first president of the Russian Football Union believes that the path to the national team after that should be closed for Artem Dziuba.

“Artyom’s act cannot be explained logically – he was the team captain, one of the leading players, was a ringleader and played for the team with pleasure, even spoke some speeches in the locker room. This is inexplicable, incomprehensible and strange, to put it mildly. The national team is an honor for any person. That’s all, this is his personal choice, we must forget this name. In relation to the country and the national team, this act is inexplicable. There is no logic. He showed disrespect for the national team, coach, partners – this is unambiguous, “- said Koloskov.

Andrey Kanchelskis, former Russian national team player

The ex-Manchester United player believes that the main reason for Dziuba’s refusal to participate in the October national team matches is the resentment against Valery Karpin, associated with his missing the national team in September.

“Not the most beautiful gesture on the part of Artyom. Of course, the words about poor physical shape are not true. We all understand that Dziuba is cunning. This is pure resentment against Karpin. And it’s not even about the old conflict. Artyom was simply offended by everyone and everything because of not calling for the first training camp. I do not believe that Dziuba will return to the national team. Today, he most likely completed his performances for the national team. But whoever says what, Dziuba is the best scorer of the national team and a good player, “Kanchelskis concluded in a conversation with the Sport24 portal.

Gennady Orlov, journalist

In his opinion, Artyom is now not in the best condition, as he told the head coach.

“This is definitely not Dziuba Karpin’s revenge. It’s just that a person feels that he has not yet received enough. I acted honestly. As, by the way, and Mario Fernandez. So I don’t see anything like that here … Resentment at Karpin? Why guess? He is the only one who can tell about it. But if a person realizes that he will not be able to give 100 percent! This means that he realistically assesses his condition, “Orlov said in a commentary to Sport-Express.

Vlastimil Petrzela, former Zenit coach

The ex-Zenit coach does not believe that Dziuba will be included in the main squad of the national team under Karpin

“Dziuba, having refused to call the national team for the October matches, made a huge mistake. Karpin will not forgive this. Perhaps it is worth talking about the end of a career in the national team, because he will no longer get his chance under Karpin. I was so glad when Artyom got into the extended list of Russia. There are no more forwards like Dziuba in Russia. You can see for yourself, the national team does not score. Unfortunately, the striker made such a decision, “Petrzela said in a conversation with the Championship portal.

Olga Smorodskaya, ex-president of FC Lokomotiv

The football functionary called the main reason for Dziuba’s refusal to be the absence of one hundred percent probability of getting into the main team.

“I am very surprised by Dziuba’s decision! All footballers want and are eager to play for the national team: they consider it an honor and are very proud of playing for the national team. Everyone talks about the conflict between Dziuba and Karpin, but my opinion: this has long been forgotten. The reason, it seems to me, is not at all in this. Dziuba fears that he will not play – to enter the starting lineup. Artyom found out that he would not be included in the final list and, having refused, decided to play ahead of the curve, “Smorodskaya told the Championship.

Dziuba last played for the national team at Euro 2020. He scored one of the team’s two goals in the tournament. After Karpin was appointed to the post of coach, he was not called to the September matches.