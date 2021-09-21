Keira Knightley is pregnant for the second time

British actress showed off a rounded tummy at a party

34-year-old actress Keira Knightley is pregnant with her second child – new photos testify to this.

So, yesterday, May 2, Keira Knightley attended the Chanel J12 party in Paris with her husband, musician James Ryton. For the event, the actress chose a light elegant dress in champagne shade. Despite the fact that the outfit was loose enough, under it was visible Keira Knightley’s noticeably rounded tummy.

Pregnant Keira Knightley with her husband / Photo: Getty Images

Keira Knightley is pregnant with her second child / Photo: Getty Images

By the way, for the first time they started talking about Keira Knightley’s pregnancy after her appearance at the premiere of the film “Aftermath”, in which she plays the main role. On the red carpet, the star appeared in a fluffy lemon Valentino dress, but the tummy was visible even then.

Note that Keira Knightley and James Ryton began a relationship in 2011 and are raising a daughter, 3-year-old Eddie.

Earlier we wrote that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will become parents for the third time. At a recent event, Blake literally shone in a bright yellow dress that accentuated her noticeably rounded tummy.

Watch the video that Keira Knightley forbids her daughter to watch cartoons:

We will remind, Olya Polyakova and Natalya Mogilevskaya argued over the outfit of Kim Kardashian.