Keira Knightley received the Order of the British Empire from Prince Charles

Keira Knightley may not have major film awards yet, but now she is the owner of an honorary award from Elizabeth II herself. Back in June, it became known that the actress was among Her Majesty’s Birthday Honors and was awarded the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire for her services in dramatic art and charity. Today Kira was invited to Buckingham Palace, where she received a long-awaited gift from Prince Charles. She was supported at the ceremony by her parents – mother Sharman MacDonald and father Will Knightley – and husband James Ryton.

I was very scared when I saw an envelope with the emblem of the government in the mailbox: I thought that I had not paid taxes on time. But now I can demand from my family to salute me, – Kira joked in an interview.

Recall that on April 21, Queen Elizabeth II turned 92, but according to tradition, the celebrations on this occasion stretch for several months: in April Her Majesty celebrates her holiday with her family, and in the summer she holds several official events. In June, a solemn one and a half hour parade was held in London, which was attended by the whole family of Elizabeth II, and before it was published a list of famous British citizens who were included in the Birthday Honors this year. In addition to Knightley, actors Tom Hardy, Emma Thompson, rapper Ms Dynamite, perfumer Joan Leslie Malone, football player Kenny Dalglish, writer Mary Bird, writer and Nobel Prize laureate in literature Kazuo Ishiguro and many others were honored.