Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island. Part of the public is unhappy

28 october 2020

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, “Life reminded me again how privileged I am.”

American TV star and model Kim Kardashian threw a crowded party on a tropical island in honor of the round date and posted a photo with her own comments on Twitter. Critics immediately accused her of being tactless in the midst of the epidemic.

“I surprised my inner circle with a trip to a private island where we were able to pretend for a while that everything was fine,” she wrote, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kardashian claims to have asked all guests to quarantine and take coronavirus tests several times in the previous two weeks.

“Before covid, I didn’t think what a luxury it is to travel and just be with family and friends in a safe place,” she said.

The birthday girl and company danced, rode bicycles, swam with whales, kayaked and watched a movie on the beach in the evening.

“I understand that for the majority these joys are inaccessible today. Life reminded me again how privileged I am,” she wrote.

Opinions diverged

Some social media users were happy for the star and praised her frankness, while others criticized her for being immodest.

“The rich feel fine on a private island, and the normal can’t celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas properly,” one responded.

“The situation with the coronavirus is worse than ever. Someone goes to a charity canteen, and someone to a private island,” wrote British musician Peter Frampton, calling Kardashian insensitive.

To journalist Ronan Farrow, the Kardashian party reminded me of a Bosch painting.

Some condemned the star not for having arranged a holiday for herself, but for boasting.

“It’s okay to host a party, but talking about it on all social media when the world is suffering is a false note at least,” says writer Jenna Quigley.

“It is not enough for Kim Kardashian to have so much money to satisfy any desire. I would like to inform everyone about it,” said music critic Eve Barlow.

More than 1.1 million people have become victims of the coronavirus pandemic, and many people around the world have become impoverished.