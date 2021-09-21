Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island. Part of the public is unhappy

by

Kim Kardashian

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

“Life reminded me again how privileged I am.”

American TV star and model Kim Kardashian threw a crowded party on a tropical island in honor of the round date and posted a photo with her own comments on Twitter. Critics immediately accused her of being tactless in the midst of the epidemic.

“I surprised my inner circle with a trip to a private island where we were able to pretend for a while that everything was fine,” she wrote, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kardashian claims to have asked all guests to quarantine and take coronavirus tests several times in the previous two weeks.

“Before covid, I didn’t think what a luxury it is to travel and just be with family and friends in a safe place,” she said.

Leave a Comment