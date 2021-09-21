Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West | News | News

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Kanye West, Page Six reported on February 19.

According to the portal, the Kardashian divorce lawyer Laura Wasser officially submitted the relevant documents to the court on Friday.

The date of the start of the hearings is still unknown.

According to TMZ, the reality TV star will seek joint legal and physical custody of their children. West himself agrees with this condition.

In addition, it became known that the parties have made progress in reaching an agreement on the settlement of property disputes.

At the same time, it is noted that the musician continues to wear a wedding ring, and the TV star took off the wedding jewelry during the New Year holidays.

Information about the separation of the couple and preparation for the divorce appeared on January 5. Then sources said that West is annoyed by the lifestyle of the Kardashian family, and he no longer wants to have anything to do with them. At the same time, it was emphasized that Kim grew out of this relationship and intends to focus on her career as a lawyer in order to promote campaigns for prison reform.

As Gazeta.ru reminds, the couple has been married since 2014, they have four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.