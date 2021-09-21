Kim Kardashian first appeared on the TV show after the divorce

The reality TV star came to the program Ellen DeGeneres

Kim Kardashian first appeared after the divorce on the Ellen DeGeneres TV show and talked about the children. This was the star’s first interview since her divorce from Kanye West. Writes about this Page Six.

Kim Kardashian, 40, chose Ellen DeGeneres for her first big interview after her high-profile divorce from rapper Kanye West and the conclusion of the 14-year reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians that made Kim a celebrity.

This will be Ellen’s last season. She closes her hottest TV show after being accused of inappropriate behavior. The staff accused the TV presenter of bullying them.

In the studio, Kim appeared in a black Balenciaga outfit, which has recently become her favorite brand.

Kim Kardashian on The Ellen DeGeneres Show [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Previously, she appeared in a black total look from Demna Gvasalia at the Met Gala, where she made a splash and became the hero of memes.

However, on the TV show, Kim was rather reserved. She did not talk about her divorce, but she willingly discussed her children: eight-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm.

“Chicago is a real girl. She loves pink, purple, princesses and makeup. And North is kind of goth. She loves Hot Topic and uses fake tattoos.” She listens to Black Sabbath. She is a gothic girl, “Kim admitted and noted that it was only her daughter’s choice, she and Kanye did not impose anything on her.

About Saint Kim said that he loves to play video games, and baby Psalm loves the cartoon “Paw Patrol” and cars. All of her children, Kim said, are obedient and good, but the eldest daughter is sometimes naughty and refuses to play with her brothers and sister. And although, in general, they all get along well, Kim does not plan to become a mother anymore. “I think that’s enough. I have a lot of children. I’m finished,” said Kim Ellen.

Kim did not say anything about her personal life, although there are rumors that fans are literally besieging her. But she said that she was very happy for her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her chosen one Travis Barker.

“I like their relationship. Imagine, they were familiar for almost 15 years, of which about 10 years they were neighbors!” – said Kim. Ellen joked that Courtney and Travis kiss every time they are filmed by the paparazzi, to which her guest replied that it was “insanely cute.”