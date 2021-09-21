Kim Kardashian for the first time after the divorce appeared on a TV show and talked about the children: “North is a gothic girl”

Kim Kardashian

40-year-old Kim Kardashian has been a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres TV show, and this is the first celebrity interview since the conclusion of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ran for 14 years. It is noteworthy that for Ellen’s program this is the final season. Earlier, the TV star said she was closing her legendary show after being accused of “toxic behavior.”

In the studio, Kim appeared in a black outfit, but this time there were no masks and balaclavas, in which she was published recently. The star came to the broadcast of the program in a top with a neckline and tight Balenciaga trousers.

Kim Kardashian

The celebrity obviously did not agree to talk about the divorce from Kanye West, but she willingly talked about their children: eight-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm. So, Kim admitted that now her two daughters are complete opposites of each other.

Chicago is a real girl. She loves pink, purple, princesses and makeup. And North is kind of a goth. She loves Hot Topic and has fake tattoos on her face. She listens to Black Sabbath. She’s a gothic girl

– said Kim, noting that she had no idea how North got carried away with all this and learned about the group, which was founded in 1968.

Daughter Kim Kardashian North

Kim Kardashian, Ellen DeGeneres and Chicago (pictured)

She went on to describe Saint as a “master of video games” and revealed that her youngest son, Psalm, “is very fond of Paw Patrol and cars.” She also stated that his gold chain was real when Ellen suggested she was fake.

Son of Kim Kardashian Psalm

The celebrity admitted that all her children are quite obedient and do not give her problems. True, North sometimes shows character.

She didn’t grow out of the “I want to be an only child” phase

– shared Kim.

The reality TV star revealed that her eldest daughter sometimes dislikes being around her siblings, including when they are taken to school.

Kim said that she often offers to drive the neighbors’ children to school, and sometimes there are so many of them that you have to take two cars. North then insists that her siblings be put in another car so she can just be with her friends.

The celebrity also admitted that she has no plans to become a mother again.

I think that’s enough. I have many children. I’m done

– said Kim.

Kim Kardashian with children

And if Kardashian did not want to talk about her personal life at the moment, she happily commented on her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s romance with musician Travis Barker.

I love their relationship. They’ve grown so much together. Imagine, they had known each other for almost 15 years, of which they were neighbors for about 10 years!

– said Kim.

The TV presenter joked that every time they are photographed by the paparazzi, Courtney and Travis kiss.

Yes, perhaps it’s too much, but it’s so sweet

– responded Kim.



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker