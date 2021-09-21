Kim Kardashian gave the former assistant a bag for $ 25 thousand

The former celebrity assistant has long dreamed of this bag and was already thinking of buying a fake.

40-year-old reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian presented her former assistant and longtime girlfriend Stephanie Shepherd with a Hermès Kelly bag for her birthday, Page Six reports.

Shepherd, better known as Steph Shep, celebrated her 32nd birthday and boasted a lavish Instagram Story gift, thanking Kim Kardashian for it.

Stephanie with a gift from Kim Kardashian [+–] Photo: Screenshot

“This is crazy,” she exclaimed, unrolling her purse. At some point, she could not hold back her tears. In turn, Kim asked Steph to stop crying and hugged her.

While Kelly bags usually retail for less than the famous Hermès Birkin bags, which Kardashians have a lot, they are still very expensive. The Kelly 35 Sellier Noir Black Epsom bag, such as Shepherd received as a gift, is currently on sale on eBay for nearly $ 25,000.

The most interesting thing is that Stephanie had been looking closely at this thing for a long time, but did not dare to spend that kind of money on it and was already ready to buy a fake.

Later, she thanked her friend again for the luxurious present.

“Your dedication and generosity towards your friends and family is unmatched,” Stephanie wrote, noting Kim.

Stephanie Shepherd could not contain her emotions when she received a gift [+–]

Shepherd was hired by the Kardashians in 2013 and even became the CEO of Kardashian West Brands. However, the reality TV star cut off business ties with Shepard in 2018 after she gave a candid interview to Refinery29 about the famous family, voicing many unpleasant moments for the Kardashians.

Despite being fired, Stephanie often spends time with both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. In August, she modeled the Kim “s Skims line and even posted articles on the Kourtney” s Poosh website.

We will remind, Kim Kardashian for the first time after the divorce from Kanye West came to the TV show Ellen DeGeneres, telling a lot of interesting things about her family, children and relationships with her ex-husband. As for Kanye, he recently bought a $ 57.3 million mansion in Malibu made of glass and concrete.