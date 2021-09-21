Kim Kardashian meets political columnist Wang Johnson

Reality star, successful entrepreneur and aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian and musician Kanye West announced their decision to split up in February this year. As the media reported at the time, Kim initiated the filing of documents with the court. After just two months, while the divorce proceedings are still pending, Kardashian is suspected of a new romance.

American tabloids suggest that Kim has a relationship with renowned CNN reporter Wang John. According to insiders, Kim and Wang have been friends for a long time, but now the relationship has moved to another level – from friendly to romantic – and “the stars just do not move away from each other.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

In America, the name of Van Jones is fairly well known. He is a political columnist, co-founder of several non-profit organizations to defend the reform of the criminal code, studied law at Yale University, writes books, hosts his author’s show on TV. Van Jones has worked on the team of two US presidents – Barack Obama and Donald Trump, he has an Emmy Award and more than a million followers on Instagram.

As for marital status, 52-year-old Van Jones is now officially free. In 2019, the CNN star divorced his wife, Yana Carter, after 14 years of marriage, and they have two sons.

Van Jones

Kardashian and Jones have known each other for at least three years. In 2018, Kim and Wang together secured a pardon for Alice Johnson, who was convicted of possession of illegal substances without parole. The star duo achieved their goal and Alice was released. Kim did not hesitate to use this story for her business – she removed the former prisoner in an advertisement for her brand.

Netizens, discussing the likelihood of a Kardashian and Johnson romance, suspect Kim of selfish intent. As a future lawyer, she simply needs the support of an experienced colleague. However, true fans of Kim are sure that these assumptions are unfounded.

People said that Kim was dating Kanye to advance in the field of fashion, it is now said that she was using Wang Jones to help her pursue a career as a lawyer. – quoted by the media of one of the Kardashian fans.

Kim and Kanye with children

Meanwhile, we will remind, two weeks ago, 43-year-old rapper Kanye West made an official petition in response to the statement of 40-year-old Kim Kardashian about the divorce. According to the TMZ edition, the document actually mirrors the legal requirements of the still acting wife of the artist. Kanye, like Kim, asks for joint custody of their four children: 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and one-year-old Psalm.