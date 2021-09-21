Kombarov admitted that it was “too expensive” for Spartak to fire Vitoria :: Football :: RBC Sport

The ex-captain of the “red-whites” admitted that he did not understand the concept of Vitoria’s game in “Spartak” and the substitutions that the coach makes during the key moments of the matches

Read us on News News

Former defender of “Spartak” and the Russian national team Dmitry Kombarov told RBC that in the place of the leadership of “Spartak” he would have long thought about changing the head coach of the team Rui Vitoria because of the club’s results.

“It is clear that something needs to be changed. If I were in the leadership position, I would have started thinking about changing the head coach much earlier. The result speaks for itself. I don’t even understand what this coach is preaching. Substitutions are a separate conversation. We lose at the end, and he removes Jikia. I don’t know what’s going on inside there. It may be too expensive to fire him, which is why everything is like that, “added the former Spartak captain.

CSKA defeated Spartak in the minority



Despite criticism of the coach, Kombarov said that the club did not support Vitoria by inviting new strong players to the team. “Vitoria came and was not allowed to make his purchases, he came to the team, where nothing was done for him. From this side it can be understood. But there is a big game going on, Spartak has millions of fans so you don’t need to feel sorry for anyone here, ”Kombarov said.

“Spartak” on Monday lost to CSKA because of a goal that was scored in the 81st minute, the only goal was scored by CSKA striker Anton Zabolotny. This is the second goal for the footballer this season, last time he scored in the match against Ufa (1: 1).

Due to the defeat “Spartak” dropped to the ninth line, the team has ten points in eight meetings. CSKA rose to the seventh line, the army team earned 13 points in eight rounds of the RPL.