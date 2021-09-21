Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted on a double date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Photo!

Celebrities have some fun in Las Vegas.





Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian











Last weekend, the famous couples crossed paths at UFC 260 in Las Vegas. The stars were having fun in the VIP area of ​​UFC Apex just a few meters apart. The network drew attention to the lack of protective masks for all those present.

Nothing is known about the friendship of 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian and 34-year-old Megan Fox, but their chosen ones often work together. Recently Travis Barker, 45-year-old drummer for The Blink-182, and 30-year-old Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) recorded a joint track for MGK’s new album Tickets to My Downfall.

Megan and Coulson have been dating for almost a year, and they started talking about the affair of Courtney and Travis, who have known each other for many years, a couple of months ago. On the Drew Barrymore show, the musician admitted that the relationship with the reality star is markedly different from his past novels due to the coinciding marital status – the stars have six children for two.

Fox is also a mother of many children: together with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, the actress is raising three sons. Baker has an 11-year-old daughter, Casey, from ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. According to insiders, the performer has already met Megan’s children and even found a common language with Brian.