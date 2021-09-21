Kris Jenner commented on the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for the first time

“Я хочу, чтобы дети были счастливы”.

Kris Jenner finally revealed what she thinks about her daughter’s divorce from Kanye West, and also explained how important the breakup was for the psychological state of her grandchildren.

65-year-old matriarch of a huge Armenian family on the air of the show The kyle & jackie o show said on Thursday: “I think it will always be really hard. The thing is, there are so many children in a marriage. ”

“What is good about our family is that we always support each other, we love, so all I want is for the children to be happy. And my grandchildren too – this is final goal. I believe that all we want for our families is the opportunity to feel love and value, as well as the knowledge that everyone is doing well, ”added the star of her own show.

When one of the viewers asked if he would see “Families Kardashian”The very moment of how Kim and Kanye decided to divorce, the mother of the clan responded provocatively that this was quite possible.

“I don’t know how they decided to do the show’s finale because we haven’t seen it ourselves yet. I’m sure they’re just making final adjustments for now, but this is a very personal moment for everyone. ”

“Kim wanted to sort things out with her family when she wanted to, so I think she has a lot of work to do to rethink everything. When she feels the need to speak up, I’m sure she will tell everything. “

Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after almost 7 years of marriage. The couple have four children: 7-year-old North, 3-year-old Chicago as well as 5-year-old son Saint and a 2 year old Psalm.

The split between Kardashian and West came after a tumultuous period for a couple who appeared to be on the verge of divorce last summer before reuniting and spending some private time with their children.

However, in January, several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian works with renowned divorce lawyer Laura Wasser and plans to file for divorce. “They’re just not on the same wavelength when it comes to their family future,” one insider said at the time. “And Kim is okay with this alignment of events.”

As the couple began to share assets, Kardashian continued to live in the mansion Hidden Hills worth $ 60 million, which she previously shared with West, while the rapper regularly shuttled between Los Angeles and his ranch in Wyoming.