Kudashov in pursuit of Znarka’s record. Preview September 21: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

On September 21, five matches will take place, in which Alexei Kudashov can repeat the record of Oleg Znark, Barys will again take over CSKA, SKA will take over the crisis Amur, Severstal will try to stop Salavat Yulaev, and Spartak will play with the current champion.

SKA returned from the away series with two victories in three matches. After losing to Torpedo (2: 3), the St. Petersburg team began a dry streak, beating Spartak and Sochi with the same score 2: 0. Valery Bragin won five victories in seven games at the start of the season – in principle, the army team goes at a calm pace without any shocks, in a systematic manner.

The same cannot be said about Amur, who won only one match out of seven. Success in the game against Severstal (3: 2) five days ago globally did not change anything for the Khabarovsk players, whose game did not improve in quality, and the defeat in the last game against Metallurg (2: 6) only once again highlighted the problems of the Far East.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Dry streak of the best goalkeeper of the KHL in terms of the percentage of reflected throws (96.8) and the coefficient of reliability (0.70) Lars Johansson is 171: 43, it is enough for the Swede to play today without conceded goals a little more than eight minutes, so that she exceeded three hours of net playing time. Army forward Andrey Kuzmenko effective six matches in a row – 1 + 7. Vasily Tokranov today can take the top 100 assists in the KHL. The Far East’s top defensive snipers in the league include Sergey Tereshchenko with three goals.

SKA Abandoned washers 110 Face-to-face victories Amur 39 Abandoned washers

The statistics of head-to-head games are definitely on the side of SKA, which won the last 10 matches against Amur.

Spartak will complete a series of home games before leaving for Nizhnekamsk and Kazan – after the victory over Dinamo Riga (3: 1), the red-and-white will meet the reigning champion in Megasport. Despite the subsequent defeats from SKA (0: 2) and CSKA (3: 5), Spartak continues to go closely with the leaders of the Western Conference. If the team does not fall down in the next matches, the debut Boris Mironov can definitely be considered a success.

Avangard is still extremely unstable. The victory in Yekaterinburg over Avtomobilist (3: 1) fell to Metallurg (4: 7), Jokerit (2: 3) and Dynamo Moscow (2: 5). While the rate Boba hartley for a physically more powerful team and a slightly different style of play than in the championship season, it hardly justifies itself.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

As part of “Spartak”, he has a personal effective streak of four games. Yori Lehtera (1 + 3), a similar achievement in the camp of “hawks” at Sergei Tolchinsky (2 + 3). Yakov Rylov today can play the 700th match in the KHL, Francis Paré – give 100th gear. The goalkeeper of the red and white Alexey Krasikov is in the top five in terms of the percentage of reflected shots (94.1) and the coefficient of reliability (1.33).

Spartacus Abandoned washers 51 Face-to-face victories Vanguard 69 Abandoned washers

The last four face-to-face meetings between these rivals turned out to be the most combative and ended outside of regular time, in three cases Spartak was stronger.

The teams will play the second face-to-face match this week. On September 14 in Moscow “Barys” achieved a victory with a score of 6: 3, having scored five goals at once in the third period. Before returning home, Astana residents held two more away meetings, in which they were no longer successful: defeats from Riga “Dynamo” (2: 3) and “Jokerit” (2: 3 B).

CSKA also played two away matches, beating Spartak (5: 3) and Avtomobilist (3: 2 OT). In Yekaterinburg, the wards Sergey Fedorov lost in the course of the meeting in two goals, but showed character and pulled out the match – such cases create a combat-ready and characteristic team. CSKA’s statistics are impressive in the majority – the first place in the KHL with 47.6% of sales.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Barys goalkeeper Yoni Ortio today can play the 100th match in the KHL, striker Nikita Mikhailis scores points six matches in a row (2 + 6). As part of the guests, the third KHL scorer is on fire Sergey Plotnikov – 5 + 2 in the last three meetings. Nikita Nesterov and Matvey Guskov effective four matches in a row.

Barys Abandoned washers 65 Face-to-face victories CSKA 89 Abandoned washers

If in Moscow “Barys” was stronger than CSKA, then on home ice Astana residents are not so successful against CSKA: in the last three head-to-head matches they were inferior.

Severstal returned from a trip to Siberia and the Far East, from where they brought two points out of six possible. After the victory in Novosibirsk 4: 2 wards Andrey Razin lost to “Amur” (2: 3) and “Admiral” (1: 4). Thus, the steelmakers have only two victories in seven meetings of the season, and the statistics may become even worse, since the next contender will be the leader of the championship. However, the steelmakers also have bright spots, for example, they are the only ones who have never missed, remaining in the minority on the site. On the eve of today’s match, there were some changes in the line-up: Severstal placed the attackers in the list of refusals Ildara Shiksatdarova and Kirill Rasskazov.

Salavat Yulaev is one of two teams that have been unbeaten this season. Ufa team, having won seven victories in a row, updated the club record for the best start in history, and play the best in the KHL in defense, conceding a little more puck per game on average (8 in 7 matches). The striker has finally recovered from the injury Rodion Amirov, went with the team to Cherepovets.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Guest goalkeeper Juha Metsola ranks second in the KHL in terms of the percentage of reflected shots (96.4) and the coefficient of reliability (1.00), striker Nikolay Kulemin overshadowed the opinions of skeptics by the fact that he entered the top snipers of the league with six goals, and half of them became victorious – this is also one of the best indicators in the KHL. Topic Hartikainen, after gaining 397 points in the league, he is slowly approaching the jubilee milestone of 400 points. Goalkeeper cherepovchan Konstantin Shostak is on the fifth line in terms of reliability coefficient (1.69).

Severstal Abandoned washers 66 Face-to-face victories Salavat Yulaev 83 Abandoned washers

In the previous regular season, Salavat Yulaev won both matches against Severstal. Tomi Lyamsya were stronger than 4: 1.

Dynamo Moscow, along with Salavat Yulaev, won all the matches of the current season. Like the Ufa team, the blue and white have updated the club record for the best start in the history of the KHL with six wins. Not only the performance of individual personalities is impressive, but also the excellent team performance. Dynamo uses 46.2% of attempts in the majority, ranks second in the KHL in playing in the minority (92.9% neutralization) and implements their shots best of all – 15.26% of them turn into goals against their opponents.

Residents of such indicators can boast of a position in the top 5 in the game in the majority (implementation of 27.6%). Some matches wards Sergey Zubov really entered into an asset due to this component. For example, two goals with a numerical advantage made it possible to beat Barys in the last home match (3: 2). The residents of Riga began their departure with a game against Spartak (1: 3). We did not participate in this match Lauris Darzins and Rudolf Cherveny, their participation in the meeting with Dynamo is also questionable.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Leader of the KHL bombing race Vadim Shipachev has never left the ice in the current season without scored points – 7 + 7. Have Stanislava Galieva and Nikolay Chebykin scoring series of three games. Vyacheslav Voinov – second KHL assistant with seven assists, Egor Zaitsev – in the top in terms of the number of power moves (25). The guests have the 150th transfer in the KHL today can make Martins Karsums.

One of the main events of today’s game day may be the repetition of the record of the long-term coach of Dynamo and the three-time winner of the Gagarin Cup Oleg Znarka for personal victories in a row – 23. The current helmsman of the blue-white Alexey Kudashov lagged behind by only one won match.

Dynamo M Abandoned washers 35 Face-to-face victories Dynamo twenty Abandoned washers

Muscovites have won the Dynamo derby against Riga on their ice for the last five times in a row.

