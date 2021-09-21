Kylie Jenner confirmed her pregnancy: video

Kylie Jenner

Information that 24-year-old Kylie Jenner and her lover, 30-year-old Travis Scott, will become parents for the second time, first appeared in the press at the end of August. But then they had to rely only on the words of insiders. Now Kylie herself has officially confirmed this information and did it very beautifully.

The celebrity has published a video that captures the most touching family moments from the moment when Kylie and Travis found out about pregnancy, to visits to the doctor. We entered the video and episodes in which her mother, Kris Jenner, finds out about Kylie’s second pregnancy.

Kylie and Travis’ daughter, 3-year-old Stormy Webster, seems thrilled to be an older sister soon. The girl accompanied her mother to the ultrasound scan and looked at the screen with curiosity.

For Kylie and Travis, this is a long-awaited event. So, earlier insiders reported that they tried to conceive a child for about a year. Kylie herself did not hide that she dreams of a big family and wants at least four children.

