Kylie Jenner dedicated her makeup collection to the Grinch, the Thief of Christmas

Kylie Jenner has unveiled the fifth Christmas cosmetics collection for her brand Kylie Cosmetics. This year she featured a collaboration with children’s author Dr. Seuss, who wrote stories about the Grinch who stole Christmas.

Teasers of the collection have appeared on Kylie Cosmetics Instagram. It will include lipsticks, eye shadows, body gloss, lip gloss, eyeliner and other decorative cosmetics. The palette has a lot of shiny shades, yellow, green and bright red, and the textures are dominated by crumbly ones – like sparkles for the New Year holidays.

Kylie Jenner showed off the packaging of the set in Stories. One of the versions of the package is decorated with red bows and bells, and the inside is covered with green wool, like the Grinch. In one of the teasers of the collection, the Grinch’s furry hand reaches for the makeup to take it away, but he is stopped by another hand with a red manicure.

Kylie also posted new photos inspired by the image of the Grinch. They show a girl sitting in a green fluffy chair, dressed in a shiny green suit and green manicure.

The Kylie x The Grinch collection will be on sale November 19. The prices for the kits and tools are still unknown.

