Leonid Vaysfeld named the reason for the powerful start in the season of “Salavat Yulaev”

Former general manager of KHL clubs Leonid Vaysfeld spoke about the game of Salavat Yulaev and Dynamo Moscow.

– “Salavat Yulaev” and Moscow “Dynamo” have given the most powerful start in the KHL. What are the reasons for such agility?

– It does not happen that there is any one reason, there is a whole complex. The main thing is that in both clubs, players started to play strongly, from whom this was not particularly expected. But people took the lead, began to score. In turn, the leaders both played and play. But young people help them, that’s good.

– Who will you single out from the Yulaevites?

– Ufa was constantly criticized that only one link plays there. It is a pity that Pimenov was injured, he looked very good. The formed Shmelev-Kadeikin ligament plays great, Amirov is injured, but they will also expect a strong game from him. And further. Metsola was criticized in the preseason, but now he is playing at his highest level.

– And if you pay attention to Dynamo?

– Chebykin looks very strong, realizing his chances. Rashevsky is showing himself, the goalkeeper Bocharov has become more stable

– And, of course, Shipachev keeps his level.

– The Shipachev link, the Manninen troika in Salavat – these are the people to whose leadership qualities we are accustomed. Maybe the Ufa troika is not playing at full strength yet, but at the decisive moments, as in the recent game with Dinamo Minsk, it still scores and gives the result.

– Recession “Salavat” and “Dynamo” still can not be avoided?

– These are objective things, because the sports form has a wave-like character. It is impossible to keep it in perfect condition all year round. The task of the coaching staff is to minimize the duration of the recessions, – transfers the words of Weisfeld “Championship”.

