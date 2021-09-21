Lewandowski on moving to another league: “I play against all these clubs in the Champions League. Bayern show how good they are ”- Football

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski answered journalists’ questions after receiving the Golden Boot.

The Pole scored 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances last season and won the European Top Scorer for the first time in his career.

On comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

“I always compete only with myself. What these two are doing will not be able to repeat for a long time. But I can see what I am capable of. You have to work hard and respect your rivals. “

About moving to another championship

“I have been hearing this question for many years, but it is not in my head. I play against all these clubs in the Champions League. Bayern shows how good it is against their background, in this tournament you can easily compare us with our rivals.

I am 100% focused on Bayern. That’s all. Of course, these conversations appear over and over again, but I don’t care at all. “

About age

“My experience is very valuable. I am very well prepared physically, my tests are fine. This means that the body will allow me to spend several more years at this level.

I do not feel at my age. I hope I’m like red wine, ”Lewandowski said.

The statistics of the 33-year-old Pole, who has scored 7 goals in 5 Bundesliga matches this season, can be found here…