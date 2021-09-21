Make it beautiful. How Dziuba got an unexpected ally

Artyom is ready to return.

“Let’s do it beautifully” is not his thesis. Not his declaration. He never promised that out loud. But, unlike aesthetes-dreamers, he is an esthete-practitioner. His football destiny is full of spectacular twists and turns – that’s why, in fact, he is in the spotlight. Some love him, others hate him, but it seems that even enemies at heart are ready to accept his interpretation of the beautiful. And here’s another bright plot. He, Artyom Dziuba, does beautifully. He does not promise, he does.

Two goals after a long silence – and exactly at the moment when his name returns to the national team, despite the endless gossip that the persecuting coach will never return him. If some playwright had come up with such a story, he would probably have been pecked later for cheap tricks, but life, as we see, does not shun even such defiantly simple effects. Simple – and therefore accessible to everyone.

In his fate there were enough of such. Entering big football with a goal against Zenit – was it not beautiful, considering all the rest? Moreover, in 2007 – the same year that divided the history of Zenit into before and after. And loud rental manifestos in “Tom” and “Rostov” – isn’t it beautiful? And what about the transition from Spartak to Zenit? This, of course, is a beauty for an amateur – not a courteous, but a bully. And the subsequent goals against Spartak, both coveted and bitter, after which he could not restrain himself – was he hiding from the world with a T-shirt pulled over his head? And the Tula link? And what about the 2018 World Cup sensation?

At every point, there is the beauty of true sport. Yes, sometimes unceremonious and angry – but alive. Real – and therefore disturbing. Leaving no one indifferent.

And now we have the right to expect a continuation – in strict accordance with the laws of the genre. That is, you have the right to wait for a new series of something spectacular.

And these expectations – at least the nearest ones – will somehow be connected with the national team, and therefore with Valery Karpin. The trainer has already been asked – and will be asked a hundred more times – whether their conflict will be reflected, whether it will affect, whether it will outrage, whether it will violate it, whether it will harm … The catchers of yellow pearls will look for their scandal, stir up, inflate. And they, the coach and the player, need to be above all this.

Will they both have enough composure and prudence? Moreover, there are reasonable hopes. And the main reason is the wisdom of the coach, who is the senior in this duet, and therefore sets the tone for the relationship.

Karpin does not deny the conflict, but at the same time makes it clear that he has experienced it long ago and left in the past. Moreover, these signals did not appear with the appointment to the national team, but much earlier. For example, when, at the end of the 2019/20 season, Karpin, as the coach of Rostov, voted in the official poll of the RFU, he named Dziuba the best player. Although, during that season, Artyom’s remark flashed across the media space: “Association with Karpin? Dislike ”- and the coach, who probably didn’t miss it, could harbor in response. But he judged only by what he saw on the field.

Or, let’s say, take this summer. The Russian national team, led by Dziuba, suffered at Euro 2020, and Karpin, then just an outside observer, expressed his thoughts on what he saw on the air. And he was not at all fooled by the hints of the interlocutors, persuading him to repeat after them that modern football with pressure is impossible in the presence of Dziuba. Moreover, a counter-question “Does Messi press a lot?” in general, he asked such a level of comparison that he put those who wanted to write off Dziuba to a standstill.

And when Karpin took over the national team and began, even before the first training camp, to go around the players for individual conversations, he also did not shy away from talking with Dzyuba. Although, if I wanted to, I could, of course, find a reason – a long-standing acquaintance, for example. But they met and talked for over an hour. And during this time, presumably, they managed to discuss, if not everything, then a lot. Including, of course, various nuances – game, emotional, diplomatic – of a possible reunion in the national team. The most important thing that can be assumed in the plot of this meeting is no longer in absentia, but in person, the coach’s message with an intonation of reconciliation. At least a football one. Because such reconciliation is needed now for both of them. And, apparently, some kind of convention following the meeting was formalized, even if not in words, but in feelings.

Because now Karpin has taken another pedagogical step. If Dziuba had not been on the national team’s roster for the October matches, it would hardly have surprised anyone. Artyom did nothing out of the ordinary in September, did not score goals, and therefore his challenge was possible only as an advance. But the coach went for him. And the forward thanked him immediately.

However, all this is still an outset and will not make any sense without an outcome in the matches with Slovakia and Slovenia. And both of them, first of all Dziuba, understand this perfectly. Therefore, we have the right to wait for the national team with anticipation.

A forward who knows how to make beautifully should appear on the scene again. And the coach, understood by society as an antagonist, is in fact now an ally for him – at least in this upcoming beauty he is not only interested, but also does something for her.

