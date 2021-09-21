Manchester United bosses were counting on Kleberson more than on Ronaldo. Brazilian broke due to competition with Keene

By then, Ronaldo had only had one full season at the professional level and had impressed Sir Alex Ferguson in Sporting’s friendly against United. The Scotsman did not lease the child prodigy, although several years remained before the transformation of young Krish into a scoring machine. The winger was gaining experience from veterans and tempered thanks to the tough tackles of the British blockheads, but before the 2003/04 season, the management of Manchester United made a major stake not on Ronaldo, but on another newcomer – Jose Kleberson. The transfer of the two players was announced at the same time, but it was the Brazilian midfielder who was considered the more reliable option.

A year before the transfer from his native Atletico Paranaense, Kleberson helped the team win the World Cup. Tenacious box-to-box started the tournament in reserve, but impressed head coach Luis Felipe Scolari and came out from the first minutes in the quarterfinals against the British. Brazil moved on with a goal from Ronaldinho, but Kleberson shut down Paul Scholes and caught the attention of Premier League clubs for the first time. In the decisive matches against Turkey and Germany, his place in the start was no longer in doubt – after the triumph, the coach admitted that he had included Kleberson in the roster even before Ronaldo. The small nimble midfielder equally effectively took the ball away from the opponent and charged from behind the penalty area. In the final with the Germans, he completely surpassed Dietmar Hamann – after such a success, a transfer to Europe seemed an obvious option.

Kleberson and Miroslav Klose, 2002 World Cup final Photo: Getty Images

Despite the interest of Barcelona and Leeds in the summer of 2002, Kleberson stayed in Brazil for another season – he decided to wait until his girlfriend turned 16 to get married before moving. The next year the situation changed – Manchester United got in touch with the player. After Beckham left, Ferguson’s club aimed at Ronaldinho, and some believed that the compatriot’s transfer was an attempt to appease the smiling wizard from PSG. However, few journalists and fans at the time doubted that Kleberson was good on his own and would not be just an appendix to Ronnie.

“Leeds and Man United were interested in me,” Jose recalled many years later. – When the rumors about Manchester were confirmed, I was with the national team. We discussed the future with Ronaldinho, and he said, “They want to sign both of us.” I replied: “Great, let’s go then!” I was very happy that we will play together. After returning to Brazil, I continued negotiations with Manchester, but Ronnie deceived me and went to Barcelona. Because of him, I ended up alone in England. ” Paradoxically, Beckham’s decision to join Real launched a series of events that influenced the fate of Kleberson: the newly elected president of Barça Joan Laporta was desperately trying to get a superstar to compete with Madrid not only on the field, but also in status. Ronaldinho turned out to be a suitable option, and at Manchester they relied on Cristiano.

Kleberson came to Old Trafford for 8.6 million euros and was the first Brazilian in the history of the club. Despite his exotic nationality, fans considered the 24-year-old world champion to be the future heir to Roy Keane – in style, the newcomer corresponded exactly to the legendary captain. Ferguson hoped that Kleberson would replace Verona, who had failed in Manchester United, and form a bundle with the brutal Irishman: “He is a young and physically strong midfielder, capable of covering several positions. We released Verona when we learned that Kleberson would come to us. This shows how highly we value him. ”

Sir Alex has outlined a large-scale restructuring of the age composition, which has hardly changed since the winning Champions League-1999. Kleberson was assigned the role of one of the leaders of the new “Manchester United” – along with Ronaldo, David Bellion and Eric Djemba-Djemba. The transfer campaign seemed successful, but in fact, none of the newcomers allowed the Red Devils to compete with Roman Abramovich’s new project at Chelsea and Wenger’s powerful Arsenal.

The enthusiasm of the fans and Fergie did not come true: Kleberson, who had never played in Europe, was not ready for the speeds of the Premier League. In the first rounds he did not even make it into the application, in the third he made a weak debut against Wolverhampton, and in the fourth he dislocated his shoulder and was out for two months. It is symbolic that after the injury, Jose was replaced by Ronaldo – the ambitious teenager adapted to English football much faster than the titled Brazilian.

Kleberson, Darren Fletcher and Cristiano Ronaldo, 2003 Photo: Getty Images

After the recovery, Kleberson briefly flared up: scored against Blackburn and Everton, issued three assists in the matches against Aston Villa and Manchester City. However, the midfielder was unable to maintain a high level for at least several weeks. He was annoyed by Ferguson’s assignments: paired with Keane there was no opportunity to pull forward, and there was not enough strength and speed on the flank. Competition with Scholes, Fortune, Djemba-Djemba, Phil Neville and Darren Fletcher put pressure on Kleberson. He felt most comfortable with Nicky Butt, always ready to back up, but the coach rarely let them out together.

In the second part of the season, the Brazilian was completely discouraged: Manchester United did not impose a fight between Arsenal and Chelsea, the attention of the fans turned to Ronaldo, and Fergie did not include Kleberson in the winning FA Cup final against Millwall. Minor trauma and foreign culture heightened the sense of hopelessness. “Keane often shouted at Kleberson, who was usually silent and only smiled,” said Djemba-Djemba. “I remember Roy telling him:“ Wake up, this is not Copacabana! Run after the ball. ” Jose only came to his senses when he was again in the national team at the America’s Cup in the summer of 2004. Carlos Alberto Parreira trusted Kleberson no less than Scolari, and did not challenge his place in the start, and the Brazilians won another trophy – they beat Argentina in the final on penalties.

The success could have inspired the midfielder, if not for another injury – this time, knee problems prevented him from properly preparing for the season and playing in the first rounds. After his recovery, Kleberson’s club decline continued. Several weak performances brought the Brazilian to the bench, he completely resigned himself to the situation and was content with exits in secondary tournaments. After a season without trophies, Fergie’s patience ran out – Jose and Djemba-Djemba were put on a transfer. Besiktas offered only 2.6 million for the world champion, but United still happily let go of the failed replacement Keane. For two seasons, he played only 30 matches.

Kleberson at the end of the 2004/05 season Photo: Getty Images

Since then, Kleberson’s career has developed downhill: after Besiktas, he played for Flamengo and Atletico Paranaense, and retired in 2016, after three years in the United States. The nightmare at Manchester United discouraged the Brazilian from the desire to perform at the top level – in America he felt much more comfortable than in Europe. Ferguson’s team has finally changed after the sale of the middle peasants. Fletcher, Carrick and Scholes cemented the center, while Rooney and Ronaldo tormented the opposition.

Despite a disappointing stretch in the Premier League, Kleberson did not take offense at United or blame his former teammates for the failure. “Our players grew up in the Premier League and were very good at representing it,” the midfielder explained. – Djemba-Djemba and I dreamed of reaching such a level. They behaved with us very patiently, encouraged us, tried to help. However, their level turned out to be too good for us. ”

Ryan Giggs and Kleberson, 2004 Photo: Getty Images

On the one hand, Kleberson found himself in a difficult period at Manchester United. The former stars were getting old, journalists criticized Ferguson, the roster was bloated because of the pupils and newcomers, but the younger generation was not ready to fight for the main trophies. On the other hand, the Brazilian is a typical example of a football player in one tournament who flashed at the World Cup, and then relaxed and lost his strengths. At Old Trafford, Kleberson was expected to perform at the level of Keane and Scholes, but 16 years later, his history in England does not cause any nostalgia or pride in fans.

