Manchester United breaks up with the past. All for the sake of a new midfielder

Manchester United’s roster is becoming more and more stellar. People like Rafael Varane, Jadon Sancho and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo joined the team this summer. However, the arrival of well-known and strong players invariably means that someone will have to look for a new job. There are plenty of such unlucky people at Old Trafford. The English tabloid The Sun reports that Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Donnie van de Beck, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles may be on the transfer in winter. All of them are no longer needed by Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer, as they simply do not correspond to the level of club ambitions.

Indeed, most of these players are heroes of past Red Devils’ low-quality transfer campaigns. Since the departure of Alex Ferguson, Manchester United have been shopping very chaotically, often acquiring players who did not live up to expectations. These include the same Martial, who at the beginning of his career was called the new Thierry Henry. However, in England, Anthony never reached the level of his great compatriot. At the same time, it cannot be said that it failed. 78 goals and 50 assists in 263 matches – the statistics are very decent, especially given the fact that Martial did not always play a clean forward. Now that a new generation is growing up in Manchester, the Frenchman is no longer so necessary. All other things being equal, he, like other legionnaires, of course, loses the competition to the club’s pupils – Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood …

But the pupils also have problems. Jesse Lingard, for example, is also not included in the plans of Manchester United. Although he scored the winning goal in a recent match against West Ham (2-1), there is no room for him in the starting lineup. Yes, and an assist on an opponent in the game with the Young Boys (1: 2), Jesse tarnished his reputation. In the middle line, United are now in such order that it is almost impossible to break in there. Even van de Beck, bought for 40 million euros, is forced to polish the shop. The Dutch midfielder’s agent said that he wanted to arrange his client at Everton this summer, but for some reason Solskjaer blocked the transfer, promising that Donnie would get a chance. But so far there is no chance.

Solskjaer is equipped not only for attack, but also for defense. Many defenders are going to have to think about quitting. First of all, these are Phil Jones and Eric Bailly. They were once the main players, but injuries ruined their lives. Now it looks like an impossible mission to win a place at the start. Varane and Maguire are at the heart of Manchester United, and Victor Lindelef is in reserve. Left-back Alex Telles, who came with fanfare from Porto a year ago, has a similar problem. Luke Shaw’s phenomenal form leaves the Brazilian out of work.

This whole sale is designed to strengthen the support zone. This is arguably United’s most problematic position today. There is Scott McTominay, Fred, Nemanja Matic, but these are all players who do not really match the level of their new partners. Whether it is West Ham captain Declan Rice, whom Manchester United have long had an eye on. You will have to spend a lot on the England player: the Hammers estimate their defensive player at almost 120 million euros. This is, of course, an overpayment, but the purchase will be excellent. Even Roy Keane approves:

– I think he will improve the center of the field. In recent years, Declan has progressed more than anyone else in the Premier League. A couple of years ago I would have said that this transfer should be postponed. But now I look at him and think: “He is 22, and he is already much better than me at this age.”

Rice is really in good order, which is proved by his games for West Ham and England. Unsurprisingly, United have many rivals for the rising star. Declan would like to see Chelsea and Manchester City in their lineup. The former once let the young Rice go to West Ham, and now they intend to return. Others see him as a long-term replacement for the aging Fernandinho. Obviously, all three clubs are willing to pay huge sums of money, so the price of a midfielder could rise even more. Whose wallet is thicker – he will win. In any case, Rice is unlikely to remain at West Ham next summer. English insiders claim that he is ready for the transition.

Manchester United are parting ways with players bought during the post-Ferguson Troubles, and rightly so. It is unlikely that you will be able to get rid of everyone, but you can make good money in part. The Red Devils are once again determined to become a top club and are ready to fight Chelsea and City on equal terms in the transfer market. Rice could be the final piece in the team’s manning. And then, perhaps, Manchester will begin to seriously claim all the titles.