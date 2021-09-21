Manchester United fans trolled Juventus for 18th place in Serie A after Ronaldo’s departure from Turin

Juventus drew with Milan (1: 1) in the match of the 4th round of the Italian championship. After this game, Turin dropped to 18th place in the Italian championship standings, gaining 2 points.

Manchester United fans sarcastically commented on Juventus’ results after Cristiano Ronaldo left the team.

– Juventus (18th) have won 0/3 of their league games, while Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 3 goals in his last 2 Premier League games for Manchester United, winning 2 matches. Was he the one holding back Juventus? – wrote on Twitter one of the fans.

“Don’t hold back Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo,” another user said mockingly.

“Juventus has reached its full potential after profiting from Cristiano Ronaldo,” reads another tweet.

– I will certainly get a lot of backlash for this, but let’s face it. Ronaldo will surely be missed here.

Recall that after Ronaldo’s departure from Turin, Italian experts have repeatedly noted that Ronaldo exerted a restraining influence on the team’s game, and his departure could have a positive effect on the general position of the club.