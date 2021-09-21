Mark Hughes on the factors affecting the fight for the title

British expert Sky Sports F1 Mark Hughes attempted to analyze the factors that determine the fate of the championship title, the battle for which is led by Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

There are eight races left until the end of the season, with only five points separating the two contenders for the title – no wonder if the fight continues until the final. So, what are the odds of anyone in this confrontation?

If there were any patterns in the rivalry between Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, then they were something like this: the champion team performs better on the tracks where low downforce is required, and Red Bull achieves an advantage where high downforce is needed.

Historically, Mercedes drivers have performed very confidently in Sochi. A very long segment of the circle from the last turn to the third one must be passed at full throttle, which is quite suitable for their car, which is distinguished by a low rake (i.e. a small angle of the body’s longitudinal inclination to the track). On the other hand, Red Bull Racing has never brought a car as competitive as the RB16B to the Russian Grand Prix.

Numerous 90-degree turns in the last sector should give this team some chance to win back from Mercedes what it can lose in the first sector. In addition, in Sochi, it is always difficult to achieve effective tire performance in qualifying.

The difficulty is that if you load the tires too actively in the first sector, then by the end of the circle they can overheat, and this will affect the dynamics of acceleration at the exit from the corners. At the same time, at the beginning of the circle, it is not easy to warm up the front tires to the desired temperature, and all this turns into a kind of rebus.

It is not yet a fact that Mercedes’ dominance on the Russian track cannot be violated, but Verstappen will lose at least three positions at the start – or even more if Red Bull decides to change the power plant on his car.

The track in Istanbul can be considered balanced in its configuration: there are high-speed corners that suit Mercedes, and slow ones, where Verstappen can excel. But if, as it was last year, the asphalt is too cold, it will not provide the necessary grip, and then Red Bull will need their ability to warm up the tires faster. This factor can be decisive.

At the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, the cars of the two teams will be approximately equal in speed capabilities, but the next stage will be held in Mexico, and this track has always been the most difficult for Mercedes.

High altitude leads to a decrease in the power of the power plants, and Mercedes engines lose more here than Honda. Both this factor and the configuration of the track in Mexico City play into the hands of Red Bull.

The same can probably be said for Interlagos, although there it is less evident, since the air there is not as thin as in Mexico. We know from history that there is a high probability of weather surprises in Brazil, which could turn the race in Sao Paulo into a lottery.

Although this has not yet been confirmed, but instead of the Japanese Grand Prix, it may go through the stage in Qatar for the first time. It seems that the configuration of the Losal track looks quite balanced, and there the forces will be equal, but it must be borne in mind that there is no data on how the asphalt surface interacts with rubber there, and how this may affect the behavior of a particular car.

The debut Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place on a new urban circuit in Jeddah, and its very long straight lines, as well as high-speed corners, should suit Mercedes better. The chances of the two teams in the season finale in Abu Dhabi should be roughly comparable.

Psychological confrontation

After the incidents at Silverstone and Monza, Verstappen and Hamilton are clearly under additional psychological pressure when it comes to wheel-to-wheel fights. It is very important how each of them will cope with this.

Hamilton knows that Verstappen is not going to concede, while Max does not know how Lewis will respond, because during the season the seven-time champion acted differently in different situations. Much will depend on the state of affairs in the individual standings – it is likely that in potentially dangerous situations Hamilton will choose one or another tactic based on this.

Fines for replacing engines

There is little doubt that in one of the upcoming races, Verstappen will have to serve a fine for replacing the engine. Considering that in Sochi he will lose three positions at the start for the incident in Monza, it would be logical to change the power plant at the same time. The track configuration is quite conducive to overtaking, so even when starting from the depths of the peloton, Max will quickly catch up with Mercedes.

At the same time, Max will use a new engine for the remaining stages of the season, which can also affect the balance of power – unless, of course, Mercedes changes the engine on Lewis’s car.

Partner support

When there is a battle for the title, the challengers’ teammates Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez can play an important role. Teams should be able to count on their help in implementing tactical schemes.

Bottas in this regard acted more convincingly during the season than Perez. The Mexican has difficulties in qualifying, and this often negates his potential participation in the attempts of Red Bull to win the next race.

Valtteri was on average 0.15 seconds behind his teammate in qualifications, while Perez lost about 0.4 seconds to Verstappen, which is why he had to deal with slower cars in the first segment of the race, while Lewis and Max went far ahead.

But despite all these factors, there is another one that defies calculations, although historically its significance has always been extremely important – this is luck.