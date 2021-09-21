Martin Whitmarsh signs contract with Aston Martin

Aston Martin confirmed the seriousness of their plans in Formula 1 by signing a contract with Martin Whitmarsh, who took over as director of the new division of Aston Martin Performance Technologies.

The division will support the work of the Formula 1 team and bring to the market the technical solutions and intellectual property developed at the same time for other industries.

Martin Whitmarsh spent 25 years at McLaren, including six as team leader. During this period, McLaren diversified its business, went beyond the main activity in Formula 1, launching the divisions of McLaren Automotive and McLaren Applied Technologies.

Lawrence Stroll, CEO of the company and the team: “I am very pleased to announce that Martin [Уитмарш] From October 1, 2021, he will join us as CEO of the new company Aston Martin Performance Technologies.

Martin will lead the company and help and support me in setting the strategic direction for Aston Martin Performance Technologies and its subsidiaries, including the critical task of transforming our team so that it will win the championship title and grow to a business with a turnover of 1 in the next four to five years. billion pounds. “

Martin Whitmarsh, Director of Aston Martin Performance Technologies: “I am delighted that Lawrence [Стролл] appointed me to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the new company Aston Martin Performance Technologies effective October 1, 2021.

I have known and admired Lawrence for many years and have always been impressed by his business acumen and inexhaustible ambition. Equally, I have always respected the “Silverstone team”, if you can call it that, which often achieved better results than its capabilities allowed.

Lawrence aims to make the team a winner of races and titles in Formula 1, and I would not accept this offer if I was not sure that this is a completely achievable goal. I know what it takes to win in Formula 1, under the leadership of Lawrence and backed by the skill, passion and determination of his staff, I will do my best to make our team win. “