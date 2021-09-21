Marvel Unveils Final Trailer for Jolie’s Blockbuster “The Eternals” | News | News

The American company Marvel has presented the final trailer for the movie “The Eternals” starring Angelina Jolie. The video was published on August 19 on the studio’s YouTube channel.

The picture will tell about a race of supermen who secretly live on Earth and protect humanity from humanoid deviants.

In the new trailer, the creators explained why the heroes did not act earlier together with the “Avengers” against Thanos, at the click of which half of the world’s population disappeared. As REGNUM notes, according to the plot, supermen are forbidden to interfere in human conflicts, but after the appearance of a new dangerous enemy, they have to come out of the shadows.

According to “Reedus”, the actions of the avengers led to an even greater disaster: they opened a portal through which deviant monsters could get into the human world.

The roles in the film were played by Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Keith Harrington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and others. The project was directed by Okara laureate Chloe Zhao.

The film will be released in Russian on November 4, writes Gazeta.ru.

