Max Verstappen: The penalty is unpleasant, but nothing is lost

Max Verstappen will come to Sochi as the leader of the World Cup and hopes to maintain the advantage despite the fine …

Question: Max, you had time to think – how do you now assess the incident in Monza?

Max Verstappen: You can think as much as you like, but you need to look ahead and move on. I still consider it a racing incident, but I received a penalty with the loss of three seats, which will now have to work. Sunday in Monza was not our day, but I am looking forward to the start of the weekend in Sochi.

Q: Last year you earned the first podium in the history of Red Bull Racing in Sochi. Will it add confidence ahead of the coming weekend?

Max Verstappen: It was great to finish second last year, because the track in Sochi never fit our car. This season we are more competitive, now we have the best car – it is interesting to understand what the balance of power will be.

We are waiting for the weekend on a completely different track than in Monza, rain is possible. The configuration of the track is different from those where we played before, so I’m looking forward to the start of the stage. Let’s see what the results turn out to be.



Question: How will the penalty with the loss of three places affect your strategy in the race?

Max Verstappen: I look at it this way: the fine is unpleasant, but nothing is lost. I have a slight advantage in the individual competition, there are still many races ahead. We will try to achieve the maximum this weekend from the car that we have today.