Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got into a fight in the “Midnight in the Grain Field” trailer

The trailer for the crime thriller “Midnight in the Grain Field” has been released.

In the summer of 2020, sexy Hollywood star Megan Fox began dating the shocking musician Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker). The actress starred in the video for the new boyfriend, and around the same time, they began filming together in the crime thriller Midnight in the Grain Field.

And on June 9, 2021, a trailer for this film appeared on the Web, in which the star couple appeared in the company of Bruce Willis and Emil Hirsch. Fox plays an FBI agent who, paired with Willis’s character, is investigating a series of murders of women. Taking advantage of her spectacular appearance, the girl decides to catch the maniac “on live bait”, but suddenly she herself disappears from the field of view of her colleagues.

In the trailer, we see how she is attacked with a knife by a young man played by Machine Gun Kelly. In response, the heroine neutralizes him with a series of hard blows. I wonder what it was like for real lovers to play this brutal fight? And was it because of this scene that their whirlwind romance flared up?

The trailer says the film will be released on July 23rd. The release date of the picture in Russia is still unknown.

