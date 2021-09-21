Megan Fox scolded her ex-husband for PR with photos of their common children

According to the actress, her husband Brian Austin Green uses sons to create an image of a good father for himself.

34-year-old Hollywood actress Megan Fox has publicly denounced her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green. After celebrating Halloween, he posted on Instagram a photo with 4-year-old son Jornie and other children born to Fox. The Transformers star was outraged by this fact. She could not restrain herself and wrote a big accusatory comment to her husband.

Why does Jornie have to be in this photo? It is not difficult to “cut off” it. Or select pictures that do not have it. Yesterday I had a great Halloween with the children and I want to note that they are not on my social networks, she wrote. “I know you love your children. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to pose for Instagram. You are simply intoxicated with the creation of the image that I am the absent mother, and you are the eternally devoted dad of the year. Children spend half of their time with you. Congratulations, you are truly a wonderful person! Why do you use the internet to highlight the obvious fact that your kids love you? “

This formidable treatment influenced Green. According to the Just Jared website, the 47-year-old man deleted the mentioned post from the social network, but the journalists managed to take a screenshot of Megan’s comment.

Recall that the artists got married in 2010, although their relationship began back in 2004, when Fox was only 18 years old. The couple met for a long time, then parted. Even after the wedding and the birth of three sons, their relationship was like a pendulum. In May 2020, the actress announced that she had finally broken up with her husband. In the summer it became known that she was dating a young musician Machine Gun Kelly.