Mick McGinty, the man behind iconic 90s video game covers, is gone

Mick McGinty, cover artist for iconic video games such as the SNES version of Street Fighter 2 and Mega Drive’s Kid Chameleon, has died after battling cancer.

McGinty died peacefully surrounded by his family, his son Joby wrote in a post in which he shared numerous memories of his father.

“My father was an incredible artist, as everyone knows. And in true artistic fashion, he was never satisfied with his latest job. Just a couple of weeks ago, he said he needed “another hour for a few moments” to “really finish them.” We all knew that. But that was not true. Dad always came to visit us, watched some of the pictures he did for us over the years, walked up to them an inch from the nose and said, “You know, Job, I wish I could make this blues a little deeper”, or ” You know, I wish I could just shed a little more shadow on this tree, “or” He really needs a fresh coat of varnish. “

Mick McGinty’s artwork for the cover of Street Fighter 2 will be as iconic as the game itself, and his muscular, character drawings will also help define other 90s games such as Kid Chameleon, Shining Force and Streets of Rage 2 through his work. McGinty was born in northeastern Nebraska and worked as a freelance illustrator with clients including Adidas, McDonalds and Universal Studios. In 2007, McGinty moved to Arizona to be closer to his family, where he continued to work on his own fine art and oil paintings.

“I have been an artist since I was five, and then I remembered that I drew an airplane better than my older brother,” McGinty wrote of his career. “It was inspiring because until then it was the only thing I could remember better. I continued to do this and am still trying to improve my creative process.