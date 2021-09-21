Microsoft made Windows 11 take up less disk space





Microsoft will remove a number of system applications from Windows 11, leaving only their shortcuts. Thus, the amount of disk space occupied by the OS should be reduced. When you start such programs for the first time, all the necessary files will be downloaded in the background from the Microsoft Store. Windows 11 also received an improved compression algorithm for the OS itself.

Windows 11 will limit resources

Microsoft has figured out how to make its new Windows 11 operating system consume less storage space. According to the Windows Latest profile resource, it achieved this by removing a number of standard programs from the system, as well as by making changes to the compression technology of the OS itself.

There are no details about what exactly has changed in this technology, and there is no information about how much Windows 11 will take immediately after installation. The first stable build of the OS will be released on October 5, 2021, and then everything secret will become clear.

On the other hand, it is known what Microsoft did with the pre-installed applications. For example, Sticky Notes and Microsoft To-Do programs, a kind of virtual organizers, will disappear from Windows 11.

Loading of all components will be in the background. The user will see only the program launch window

Only the shortcuts of these programs that open executable files (.exe) will remain in the system. All components necessary for their operation are removed from the OS by default. By clicking on such shortcuts, the user initiates not only the launch of the program, but also the download of all its files from the Microsoft Store.

This approach will actually reduce the amount of space Windows 11 occupies on the system partition. At the same time, this affects the autonomy of the system – in the absence of Internet access, the initial launch of the required program will become impossible.

It is possible that in the future Microsoft will apply a similar principle to other standard Windows 11 programs. Users may not work with all of them, which will never download unnecessary components and save disk space.

Windows 10 is still a long way off

So far, Microsoft has not provided details on the effectiveness of the new approach to saving disk space. It is far from the fact that it will free up a couple of gigabytes – everything will depend on the number of programs that Microsoft will replace with stubs.

Meanwhile, there were no changes in the infamous technical specifications of Windows 11 on the Microsoft website at the time of publication. The system still requires at least 64GB of storage, and there is no indication of how much of it the system itself will occupy.

Windows 11 system requirements

Microsoft is more open about Windows 10 requirements. The corporation’s website explicitly states that this system needs only 16 GB of disk space for the 32-bit version and 20 GB for the 64-bit version. Based on this, we can conclude that an SSD or 32 GB flash memory is sufficient to install Windows 10.

Himself a “nutritionist”

In Windows 11, users will be able to independently remove some of the system components to reduce its size, using standard tools. This will affect, in particular, the pre-installed drivers for Ethernet and Wi-Fi.

After the first installation of the OS, a set of these drivers will be present in it so that they do not have to be installed manually. In the future, the user will be able at any time to remove unnecessary, incompatible with his “hardware”. The corresponding option will appear in the “Settings” application, which Microsoft dreams of replacing the classic “Control Panel”.

Windows 10, despite the minor differences from Windows 11, requires much less system resources

This can be done only if the replacement of the motherboard in the case of a desktop PC or the purchase of a new device (laptop, nettop) with the subsequent transfer of the image of the finished system to it is not planned. Otherwise, you will need to download the necessary drivers in advance or reinstall the OS.

The first full-fledged OS in six years

Microsoft first showed Windows 11 at the end of June 2021. Its premiere took place almost six years after the release of the first stable build of Windows 10 (July 27, 2015).

With the release of Windows 11 on October 5, 2021, the Windows 10 lifecycle won’t end. Microsoft support for this OS, which implies the release of updates, is calculated until mid-October 2025.

Compared to the previous version, Windows 11 has a lot of differences that are visible to the user. In particular, these are the ubiquitous rounded corners of interface elements. As Windows Latest writes with reference to Microsoft representatives, this will not lead to a drop in system performance due to improved graphics rendering algorithms.

Also Windows 11 will learn to wake up from sleep mode almost instantly. Microsoft intended to implement this feature in Windows 10X, the release of which, as CNews reported, was canceled in mid-May 2021, a month before an early build of Windows 11 was leaked.