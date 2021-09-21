Microsoft will bring back an important and useful feature to Windows that it itself broke





Windows 11 may return the drag and pin functionality to the taskbar of programs and folders. It is available in Windows 7 and Windows 10, and thanks to it, the time spent accessing the desired application or directory is reduced. Microsoft will return this “chip”, which it disabled in August 2021, only in October 2022.

A year to “repair” Windows

Microsoft is going to return to Windows 11 the ability to pin programs and folders to the taskbar, writes the Windows Latest profile portal. She disabled it at the end of August 2021 in one of the preliminary builds of the system, along with the disabling of a number of other functions.

Dragging directories and program icons onto a taskbar is a feature familiar to many Windows 10 and Windows 7 users. In fact, it replaces the Quick Launch bar, which, if necessary, can also be returned to both Windows 7 and Windows 10.

According to Windows Latest, it will take about a year to return a much-needed Microsoft feature to many users. Windows 11 itself will be released in the first stable version on October 5, 2021 (simultaneously with Office 2021), and the required patch for it may be delayed until October 2022.

The usual movement of the mouse across the screen in Windows 11 will not lead to the desired result

According to available information. Microsoft is testing the function of dragging files and applications to the taskbar in build 22458, but in builds 21H2 2200.xxx this feature is artificially disabled. What prevents the developers from simply returning everything as it was remains a mystery.

Windows Latest experts believe that the function demanded by millions of people around the world will again become part of the system only with the release of the 2H22 update. It will contain other changes, and its name is encrypted with the date of its release – the second half of 2022. Microsoft releases such updates for its OS, as a rule, in October.

Non-functional taskbar

In new builds of Windows 11, the taskbar has undergone significant changes aimed at simplifying it. For example, in all versions of Windows, starting from 95, the taskbar can be placed not only at the bottom, but also on the sides and top.

In early builds of the new OS, you can still turn a taskbar into a quick launch bar.

In Windows 11, such liberties are prohibited. The taskbar will always be only at the bottom, with no options.

The clock in the lower right corner will no longer display the time in the HH: MM: SS format – now only the HH: MM format is available, that is, hours and minutes, and Microsoft chose to get rid of seconds.

A single click on the clock in Windows 10 opens a calendar window, which also has a field that displays events scheduled for a specific day. This is, in fact, a mini-organizer built into the system, for which there was no place in Windows 11 either.

There will be no such clock and calendar in Windows 11

Finally, Microsoft got to the context menu of the taskbar, invoked by clicking the right mouse button on it. Many items have disappeared from it – for example, now it is impossible to open the “Task Manager” through it. Users will have to do this through the Options menu or by pressing the Ctrl + Alt + Del or Ctrl + Shift + Esc buttons.

All these “chips” of the updated taskbar, including the unforgettable “Start” button right in the center of this panel, will be included in the first stable build of Windows 11, writes Windows Latest. Microsoft will not be stopped even by numerous messages of users dissatisfied with the innovations, who criticized them back in August 2021. It is possible that all this can be corrected with the help of third-party software. It is already possible to “fix” the “Start” menu and return it to its familiar design and layout.

It is not necessary to update at all

The upcoming release of Windows 11 does not mean that every user of earlier versions of Windows will need to update as soon as possible. Microsoft will support Windows 10 until mid-October 2025, as will likely most third-party software developers and hardware vendors.

Another Windows 11 feature that not everyone likes

In addition, not all modern computers will be able to cope with the overestimated system requirements of the new Microsoft operating system. And some users run the risk of losing all their information after upgrading to Windows 11.

Windows 11 was announced on June 24, 2021, a week before Microsoft allegedly accidentally leaked an early but workable build of this OS.