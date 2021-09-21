More than 1.9 million ballots were issued by the electronic voting system in Moscow

1 ‍943 ‍590 ballots were issued by the electronic voting system in the elections in Moscow. In total, more than two million voters were registered to participate in online voting. The turnout was 96.5 percent.

Among the online voting participants, prizes are held, including one-room apartments in Moscow, cars, as well as 10 thousand, 25 thousand, 50 thousand and 100 thousand prize points. They can be spent on charity, visiting cafes and restaurants, buying things, furniture, food and medicine. One point is equal to one ruble.

Electronic voting took place from 17 to 19 September. Muscovites elected State Duma deputies, citizens living in the territory of electoral districts No. 19 (Novogireevo district, part of Veshnyaki and Ivanovskoye districts) and No. 37 (Akademichesky, Gagarinsky, Lomonosovsky districts, part of Vernadsky Prospekt district), – Moscow City Duma deputies, residents of the Shchukino district – municipal deputies.

Electronic voting allowed those who were not in Moscow on election days to vote. For example, polar explorer Anton Ivanov voted from Antarctica, Muscovite Sergei Danilov voted online from Simferopol. There he works as a courier. Electrician Andrei Troitsky did it in Tyumen, forester Vladislav Lazykin in the Tver region, and telecommunications specialist Andrei Svechnikov in Switzerland. Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who is now at the International Space Station, also took part in the online voting.