Mostovoy – about the CSKA derby – Spartak: one of the worst in my memory. Army men are very lucky

Former footballer of “Spartak” Alexander Mostovoy shared his opinion about the game of the red-whites and CSKA in the match of the 8th round of the Russian Premier League. The meeting ended with the victory of the army team with a score of 1: 0.

“Yesterday’s derby was one of the worst in my memory. The game raised more questions than answers. In general, not a very good match, both teams did not show anything special. There was a fear of everything in the game, the state of the players of the two teams can be described with the words “just running”. The match was just boring in places.

CSKA was very lucky, everyone admitted it yesterday. If Ponce had been scored at the beginning of the second half, the game would have turned out differently. In some places Spartak looked even better than CSKA. And the army team had only one shot on target, and it became victorious. Ponce’s moment could be scored with closed eyes. What could Vitoria do in such a situation? The player himself did not understand how he did not score. Now in the RPL, matches have become much more productive than a few seasons ago. The level of yesterday’s match shows that our performances in European competitions are not an accident.

Kofrie played quite well. In the first half, he completely closed Ejuke. In the second half, Edzhuke was even transferred to the other flank. Kofrie played yesterday’s game very well. The fact that the ball bounced off his leg towards Zabolotny is a coincidence. Maksimenko had to hit the ball, ”Mostovoy said in an interview with the correspondent of“ Championship ”Platon Prokhorov.

