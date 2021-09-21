Natalie Portman admitted that the figure of Chris Hemsworth “presses” on her

The stars are set to play a couple again in Thor: Love and Thunder and are now in physical training.

Actress Natalie Portman assessed the training results of her fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe Chris Hemsworth. We will remind, the stars played the god of thunder Thor and his beloved Jane Foster in two blockbusters, then the woman left the superhero movie, but now she has to return in the new film “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Hemsworth recently shared some impressive workout photos on Instagram. The 37-year-old actor is gaining mass for a biopic about the iconic wrestler Hulk Hogan. However, his new muscles will also come in handy for Thor in the continuation of the superhero’s adventures.

On December 1, Natalie Portman aired on The Jimmy Kimmel Show and, among other things, shared her impressions of Hemsworth’s fresh shots.

“It looks great. This is a lot of pressure for me. I will look like a little old woman next to him, ”said the 39-year-old actress.

We will remind that in the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” Chris Pratt, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson should also appear. Well, Natalie Portman has finally managed to be not just a romantic interest of the Thunderer, but a full-fledged heroine. Her character is expected to receive the powers of Thor as well.

Natalie Portman is working out her muscles to become the new Thor in MarvelThe actress wants to see more female superheroes on screen.

