Natalie Portman Doesn’t Show Kids Star Wars Prequels

Natalie Portman, a psychology graduate from Harvard University, is the mother of two children: Aleph, born in 2011, and Amalia, who is only three years old. During the quarantine, Portman wrote a children’s book, Natalie Portman’s Fables, which goes on sale October 20. The book retells classic tales such as The Three Little Pigs and The Hare and the Turtle in a modern and more gender-equal manner.

It was great to make a book for children. I love them very much, and it was important for me to have a tangible form of this love, which will serve as inspiration for them. I realized that the books for my daughter are very different from the books for my son. I wanted both of them to read classic stories. I needed ordinary stories with characters that reflect our world, which consists of an equal number of men and women. Therefore, I wrote such a book myself.

When asked by journalists whether Portman and her children watched those parts of Star Wars, in which she starred, the actress replied: