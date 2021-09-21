Natalie Portman has released a book of children’s fairy tales

The Hollywood star did not write the stories themselves, but simply retold them in modern language.

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman is preparing to release books of children’s fairy tales. According to the 39-year-old star herself on Instagram, the publication will be called Natalie Portman’s Fables. The artist did not come up with them herself, this is her retelling of stories about a turtle and a hare, three piglets, a country and city mice.

“I love these classic stories and wanted to update them to better reflect the world we live in now. It was so much fun reading this book to my children and I look forward to your experience reading it with children! ” – writes the winner of the “Oscar” and other film awards.

The publishers added on her own that the actress brought a modern twist to these classic life lessons, as Portman’s witty language is perfect for children to read aloud. So far, the book is only available by pre-order.

Recall that during her career, Natalie played the lovers of Anakin Skywalker and Thor. This is not counting her gorgeous roles in the films “Leon”, “Black Swan”, “Another of the Boleyn Family” and “Jackie”. The actress has two children: a boy and a girl from Benjamin Millepieu, a dancer at the New York Ballet Theater.