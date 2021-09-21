American actress Natalie Portman has released a children’s book with gender-inclusive versions of fairy tales, informs Associated Press.

The book was named “The Fables of Natalie Portman”. In it, the Oscar winner reworked the plots of three classic fairy tales for modern culture: The Turtle and the Hare, The Three Little Pigs and The City Mouse and the Country Mouse.

“Children’s books have a special place in our lives because we read them over and over again like no other books. They can instill information and values ​​in both children and parents. And when I read these books, I was amazed that male characters predominated in classic fairy tales, ”said the actress.

According to Portman, she tried to preserve and update the already familiar stories so that they “include many genders, and not reflect a predominantly male world.” The actress says she sought to emphasize human values ​​such as compassion, kindness and caring for the planet.

Portman calls his book a kind of “love note” for his two children. In it, she expresses her hope for how they will behave in this world.