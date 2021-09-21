Natalie Portman is 40 years old. Remembering the 10 best roles of an actress

On Wednesday, June 9, actress Natalie Portman celebrates her 40th birthday. During this time, she managed to appear in many films, because she began her career at 13. Let us recall her 10 best roles, thanks to which we recognize her. First of all, this is Portman’s debut film – “Leon” (1994). In it, the actress immediately had one of the main roles of the girl Matilda. According to the plots, she lost her entire family, which was killed by corrupt police officers, and was rescued by an assassin living next door, played by the outstanding actor Jean Reno. This painting became a cult and brought fame to Natalie Portman.

Shot from the film “Leon”

The actress starred in the cult Star Wars franchise in Episodes I, II, III. Here she played the role of Queen Padmé, mother of Luke and Leia. Despite various negative reviews, her image was vivid and memorable.

Shot from the Star Wars franchise

For Intimacy (2004), Portman was first nominated for an Oscar and won a Golden Globe. For the role in the film “V for Vendetta” (2005), the actress shaved her head baldly right in the frame, and for the role of a ballerina in the film “Black Swan” (2010), she sat on a strict diet, did choreography for five hours a day, learned to stand on pointe and in general led the lifestyle of a real prima of the theater, for which she received her first and so far the only “Oscar”.

In the film “Ghosts of Goya” (2006), Portman played the muse of the famous Spanish artist Francisco Goya Ines, who was tortured by the Inquisition. In 2007 the melodrama “My Blueberry Nights” was released, and in 2008 – “Another of the Boleyn Family”. The actress successfully combines roles in serious dramas with roles in high-budget blockbusters. For example, we remember her well from her role as the beloved God of Thunder in two parts of the Torah. She will also appear in the new Thor: Love and Thunder.