Natalie Portman reveals the complexities of returning to the MCU in Thor 4

As is known, “Thor: Love and ThunderWill include the return of Natalie Portman to the role of Jane Foster. But she will not just appear in the form of an astrophysicist – she will become the Mighty Thor.

We last saw Natalie Portman in the MCU sequel “Torah”, But when Marvel Studios revealed that she was returning in the upcoming fourth installment, it was a real surprise for many – especially when it was announced that she would play the female version of the title character.

Plot details of exactly how Foster will become Mjolnir-worthy are still under wraps, but at the very least, the photos from the set showed that the actress had to significantly increase her lean body mass.

And now, Portman herself has revealed the experience of preparing for a return to the MCU. She recently talked about this with Vanity Fair, and you can read the comments themselves below:

It was really fun. I worked with trainer Naomi Pendergast 4 months before filming and then throughout filming. I trained a lot with heavy weights, which I have never done before, and also drank protein shakes. It was very hard physically. It also definitely helped me get into character – you literally walk differently, you feel differently. I mean, it’s so unusual to feel strong for the first time in your life.

It remains to be seen how Jane Foster will fit into the narratives “Love and thunder”, But it’s safe to say that the character will play a very important role. The film is currently scheduled to premiere on May 5, 2022.