Natalie Portman turned down a role in “Solitary Days”

The results of box office receipts in cinemas in Russia for the weekend from September 16 to September 19, 2021 have become known. According to the UAIS, one new product made it to the top ten for this period.

Over the past weekend, the attendance of cinemas amounted to 2.5 million viewers, and the cumulative fees – 793.2 million rubles. The figures have increased since the previous weekend (attendance – 1.5 million viewers, and the total collection – 430.8 million rubles).

The main catalyst for the collection was Dune. The long-awaited screen version of the science fiction novel by Frank Herbert raised 566.2 million rubles on the first weekend, leading by a wide margin. Film accounts for 76% of the aggregate gross of all films in the top 10. 1.6 million viewers watched the movie in cinemas.

Denis Villeneuve seems to be one of the directors whose surname is heard by the average viewer. The box office receipts of his paintings are growing rapidly. So, “Killer” in the first weekend collected 10.4 million rubles, “Arrival” – 117.9 million, and “Blade Runner 2049” – 262.8 million. “Dune” in Russia broke the director’s personal record, and ( even more important) – a record for debut fees in 2021.

At the same time, “Dune” was the only new product that made it into the top 10. The rest of the paintings sagged noticeably.

Blockbuster “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” dropped to second place. The first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe about an Asian superhero lost 62% of the box office and grossed only 46.9 million rubles over the weekend. In just three weeks, 493.4 million rubles fell into the film’s piggy bank. Despite a good start, Shang-Chi lagged behind Black Widow, the previous Marvel blockbuster, which grossed 599.9 million rubles over the same period.

The third line was once again retained by “The Boss-sucker 2”. The cartoon lost 18% of the box office, showing the best dynamics for the weekend (however, in the segment of family movies, it had no worthy competitors). In just five weeks, the box office of the picture in Russia amounted to 879.5 million rubles.

The horror film “Evil” dropped to fourth place. Painting by James Wan, creator of Saw, Astral and The Conjuring, lost 56% of the box office. In total, the film grossed 111.2 million rubles in Russia in two weeks of distribution and a preview period.

The cartoon “Around the World in 80 Days” was able to strengthen its position. Another family feed climbed to fifth place, increasing its fees by 20%. In total, the film has 36.8 million rubles in two weeks.

The film “Petrovs in the Flu” dropped out of the dozens of leaders. The new film by Kirill Serebrennikov could not stand the competition and ended the weekend on the 12th line.

InterMedia’s note: Box office reviews do not reflect the real economy of film companies, as theatrical box office accounts for a negligible portion of the revenue of both Hollywood and independent studios.

No. TN No. MON Movie Release date Weekend fees in rubles Weekend fees in dollars Dynamics All-time fees in rubles All-time fees in dollars Budget in dollars 1 N Dune 16 of September 566171620 7796661 – 673548860 9271870 165,000,000 2 1 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings September 2 46 991 512 647,475 -62% 493 377 669 6 768 189 150,000,000 3 3 Boss Baby 2 August 19 37 589 067 518 028 -eighteen% 879 457 148 11 940 658 82,000,000 4 2 Evil 9th of September 21 051 910 290,017 -56% 111 226 851 1,523,599 n / a 5 ten Around the world in 80 Days 9th of September 18 264 295 251615 + 20% 36,768,281 505,596 n / a 6 6 The main character 12th of August 14,972,736 206,296 -47% 724 388 709 9 836 748 n / a 7 5 Heavenly team 9th of September 12 914 601 177,930 -58% 52 988 979 727,373 n / a eight 4 After. Chapter 3 September 2 11 441 637 157633 -68% 208 642 028 2 860 800 n / a nine 7 Lie to me the truth 9th of September 9 889 293 136,248 -55% 42,056,487 577 318 n / a ten eight House on the other side 9th of September 8 213 642 113,157 -53% 35 407 903 486 112 n / a

See weekend 02.09–05.09

Pavel Solomatin, InterMedia