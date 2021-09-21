Natalie Portman turned down a role in “Solitary Days”

by

movie poster

The results of box office receipts in cinemas in Russia for the weekend from September 16 to September 19, 2021 have become known. According to the UAIS, one new product made it to the top ten for this period.

Over the past weekend, the attendance of cinemas amounted to 2.5 million viewers, and the cumulative fees – 793.2 million rubles. The figures have increased since the previous weekend (attendance – 1.5 million viewers, and the total collection – 430.8 million rubles).

The main catalyst for the collection was Dune. The long-awaited screen version of the science fiction novel by Frank Herbert raised 566.2 million rubles on the first weekend, leading by a wide margin. Film accounts for 76% of the aggregate gross of all films in the top 10. 1.6 million viewers watched the movie in cinemas.

Denis Villeneuve seems to be one of the directors whose surname is heard by the average viewer. The box office receipts of his paintings are growing rapidly. So, “Killer” in the first weekend collected 10.4 million rubles, “Arrival” – 117.9 million, and “Blade Runner 2049” – 262.8 million. “Dune” in Russia broke the director’s personal record, and ( even more important) – a record for debut fees in 2021.

At the same time, “Dune” was the only new product that made it into the top 10. The rest of the paintings sagged noticeably.

Blockbuster “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” dropped to second place. The first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe about an Asian superhero lost 62% of the box office and grossed only 46.9 million rubles over the weekend. In just three weeks, 493.4 million rubles fell into the film’s piggy bank. Despite a good start, Shang-Chi lagged behind Black Widow, the previous Marvel blockbuster, which grossed 599.9 million rubles over the same period.

The third line was once again retained by “The Boss-sucker 2”. The cartoon lost 18% of the box office, showing the best dynamics for the weekend (however, in the segment of family movies, it had no worthy competitors). In just five weeks, the box office of the picture in Russia amounted to 879.5 million rubles.

The horror film “Evil” dropped to fourth place. Painting by James Wan, creator of Saw, Astral and The Conjuring, lost 56% of the box office. In total, the film grossed 111.2 million rubles in Russia in two weeks of distribution and a preview period.

The cartoon “Around the World in 80 Days” was able to strengthen its position. Another family feed climbed to fifth place, increasing its fees by 20%. In total, the film has 36.8 million rubles in two weeks.

The film “Petrovs in the Flu” dropped out of the dozens of leaders. The new film by Kirill Serebrennikov could not stand the competition and ended the weekend on the 12th line.

InterMedia’s note: Box office reviews do not reflect the real economy of film companies, as theatrical box office accounts for a negligible portion of the revenue of both Hollywood and independent studios.

No.

TN

No.

MON

Movie

Release date

Weekend fees in rubles

Weekend fees in dollars

Dynamics

All-time fees in rubles

All-time fees in dollars

Budget in dollars

1

N

Dune

16 of September

566171620

7796661

673548860

9271870

165,000,000

2

1

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

September 2

46 991 512

647,475

-62%

493 377 669

6 768 189

150,000,000

3

3

Boss Baby 2

August 19

37 589 067

518 028

-eighteen%

879 457 148

11 940 658

82,000,000

4

2

Evil

9th of September

21 051 910

290,017

-56%

111 226 851

1,523,599

n / a

5

ten

Around the world in 80 Days

9th of September

18 264 295

251615

+ 20%

36,768,281

505,596

n / a

6

6

The main character

12th of August

14,972,736

206,296

-47%

724 388 709

9 836 748

n / a

7

5

Heavenly team

9th of September

12 914 601

177,930

-58%

52 988 979

727,373

n / a

eight

4

After. Chapter 3

September 2

11 441 637

157633

-68%

208 642 028

2 860 800

n / a

nine

7

Lie to me the truth

9th of September

9 889 293

136,248

-55%

42,056,487

577 318

n / a

ten

eight

House on the other side

9th of September

8 213 642

113,157

-53%

35 407 903

486 112

n / a

See weekend 02.09–05.09

Pavel Solomatin, InterMedia

Leave a Comment