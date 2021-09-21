Nightmare in Barcelona: a tortured draw with an outsider, 18-year-old reservists are at the core and there is no money to fire the coach – 09/21/2021

A source: Reuters

Neymar and De Jong

Public people have to weigh every word, because even a phrase taken out of context will then be remembered at every opportunity. Especially in the case of Ronald Koeman, who, despite his undoubted merits, is not popular with some of Barcelona’s fans, and there are enough people in the management of the blue garnet, who consider the Dutchman’s style to be contrary to the traditions and principles of the club.

And I think even President Joan Laporte did not like it too much when the coach brought the details of their discussion into the public space and ended his speech with the phrase: “Thanks to me, Barcelona has a future.” It is clear, however, that you need to familiarize yourself with the full version of the speech, only the brightest quotation got into the headlines, beyond which some do not look.

The same is the story of the comparison between Neymar and Luc de Jong. Koeman explained that he had asked to buy the Dutchman last season, since there was no such player in the team. But more than once I had to come across headlines where the phrase “de Jong is better than Neymar” was played up, and only the passage through the link explained that we were talking about playing in the center of the attack and specifically about situations with flank feeds into the penalty area.

And, naturally, the coach remembered all this after the defeat to Bayern. As if forgetting that he no longer has Messi and Griezmann, and the Munich team is by definition a team of a higher class. Although on the basis of this, it is also not worth taking Koeman out of criticism, because you can lose in different ways, and not end the match without a single shot on target.

So talk about the early resignation of the Dutchman is inevitable, with which he categorically does not want to agree. And Koeman has concrete arguments. At the pre-match press conference, the coach was somewhat ironic, recalling that before the game with Bayern, he was asked about the extension of the contract calculated until the summer of 2022 for another season, and now they are asking questions about fear for their own future. Having assured that he was calm and that the president should make decisions, Koeman logically pointed to the youth of the team and great changes.

A year ago, the club also confronted him with a fact, for financial reasons, getting rid of Vidal, Rakitic and Suarez, and the previous management to some extent framed the Dutchman. His first short conversation with the same Suarez gave the impression that the coach did not need the forward, but in fact they just wanted to put him out the door. Even later in the fall, Barcelona was at the bottom of the table and updated records with the prefix “anti”, but in the new year the team played in such a way that Messi showed the best football in recent years, and if not for a few stupid losses of his own, the championship trophy could well go to Camp Nou.

When Braithwaite is a loss

Now the situation is objectively more complicated, because then there were Messi and Griezmann, and now Pedri, Ansu Fati, Dembele, Jordi Alba, Braithwaite and Aguero are in the infirmary. The story with the Argentine is just about the demand from Kuman. When Kuhn’s transition was discussed at the level of rumors, more than once or twice information appeared that the Dutchman was not happy with this idea. Moreover, this story is not about football. Aguero didn’t really play an entire season, and it was difficult to see him as a strengthening – even as a free agent. It was clear to everyone that this was just an additional incentive to keep Messi.

It is strange that the club did not fully understand the depth of the financial abyss and did not seem to expect a tough stance from the la league’s management to comply with all the points of the salary cap rule. Did you think that they would get out and agree, but for Messi’s sake they would rewrite the rules? As a result, Leo is now in Paris, and his bosom friend Aguero can change his mind about himself not earlier than November, when he completes a long course of treatment and rehabilitation. Now the operation on the knee of Braithwaite, who was initially considered a random person for Barca, is perceived as a universal catastrophe. Moreover, the Dane started the new season with a hat-trick.

Will Kuman be fired in the near future, which for some reason is most actively reported by resources close to Real? The answer is rather negative. And not because everyone understands the current difficulties, but also for economic reasons. Last week, Barcelona’s board of directors announced that the club had lost € 481 million last season and will conduct a due diligence in October to determine those responsible for the economic collapse.

And if the blue garnet did not manage to keep the talented Morib, who claimed to have a salary increase from one to three million euros, then where to get the money for a new coach and for Kuman’s dismissal? In Spain, they claim that it will cost 13-14 million. And if the coach is denied a contract renewal in the summer, he still owes $ 6 million. This is the amount that Koeman personally paid in compensation to the Royal Netherlands Football Association for his early departure from the national team for the sake of working with Barça.

What kind of resignation if the Catalans still have not paid for the dismissal with Kuman’s predecessor, Quique Setien, who is now facing a trial? So one game with the “Granada” stuck at the bottom of the table with a heroic rescue in the last minutes does not fundamentally change the situation. Just look at the scoresheet and who is on the pitch for Barcelona. When 18-year-old Demir and Balde are at the core (did anyone other than real fans hear about the latter a week ago?), And reinforcement from the bench is Piquet’s entry into the attack, it’s not worth talking about the coaching crisis. Rather, about the crisis of the club, which still does not fully understand how to live with it.

